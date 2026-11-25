Roosevelt Skerrit has endorsed La Plaine candidate Cassandra Williams, highlighting road repairs, housing support and development plans during a DLP campaign meeting in Delices.

Dominica: The political leader of Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Dr Roosevelt Skerrit supported Dr Cassandra Williams, candidate for La Plaine constituency, at the party’s first pre-general election on December 16, 2026 meeting in Delices.

"I am here tonight to endorse Dr. Williams 1000%, ladies and gentlemen, as the next parliament representative for the La Plaine constituency," he said.

Road repairs

During the campaign meeting, Dr Skerrit told the supporters that the government will provide a lasting solution to fix the Old Delice stretch of road where rocks keep falling and urged them not to be complacent on polling day.

He noted that a loan will be taken out from the Caribbean Development Bank and the government will use this to both repair and re-pave the Old Delices Road together with the road from the Pont Cassé round-about to Bois Diable. This is scheduled to be completed in 2027, he explained.

"This government will endeavor to have this situation fixed permanently," he said.

He said a machine will remain stationed nearby in the meantime so crews can respond quickly if rocks fall again. The DLP leader further noted that the reopened Delices to Petite Savanne road is due to be fully drivable within weeks. He noted that clearing landslides on that route cost approximately US$3 million during COVID-19 pandemic.

He credited Williams for her leadership and her representation and noted that the work is ongoing because of her advocacy in the Delice constituency as the parliamentary representative.

"I give all credit to your par rep," he said. He added. "If there is one project she championed regularly and ensured that it got done, was that road."

Dr Skerrit said Williams, a pediatrician and former medical officer, had made a strong transition into politics. He stated that they were classmates at grammar school.

"You may see Dr. Williams not shouting, not talking loud, but you must never underestimate her commitment to not only the people of this constituency, but Dominica as a whole," he said.

He noted that she always responds to the health emergencies without counting the cost.

"Whenever there is a health emergency, whether it is for a family or a national health emergency, Dr. Williams rushes to the attention and to the support and to the service of the people," he noted.

Housing and social support

Talking about the government’s housing grant initiative, the DLP leader said that not all families are eligible for housing loans and noted that some people are still waiting for homes.

"What do I do with a family in Delis who is in desperate housing condition?" he asked. "Do I tell the person, 'Keep praying'?"

"We have more work to do, and we are committed to doing that work, he added.

Encouraging voter participation

Dr Skerrit urged the supporters to treat the election seriously. "I don't want us to say, 'Labour win,' and we just complacent," he said.

"Celebration can only come when you, me, us, all of us go and vote and put the X next to the shoe," he added.

He noted that he also encountered a number of people who had previously supported the opposition United Workers Party (UWP), but now stand with DLP in the 2026 general election.

He added that returning supporters should be welcomed. "Let us embrace them. Let us welcome them into the house," he said.

Williams’ policy agenda

During the campaign meeting, Dr Cassandra Williams outlined ten points which she wishes to pursue in a second term. These include regular community consultations, a stronger small business and entrepreneurship programme, farm access roads and agro-processing support, housing repairs and social protection, community centres, safer roads with better lighting, tourism development, and education and youth programmes.

She also noted that she wants to ensure that local companies and workers can benefit from the national endeavours including the international airport. She has further committed to improving the National Employment Program (NEP) and its pathways to permanent jobs.

"My next term must be about moving from engagement to even deeper connection," she said.

Meanwhile, Roseau South representative Chekira Lockhart Hypolite said the DLP would put money into the Agricultural, Industrial and Development Bank at a low interest rate of 3 per cent to help small businesses in the constituency.

Former La Plaine representative Peter Saint-Jean pointed to health centres refurbished in Delice, Bwetica and La Plaine, and to housing complexes for 55 and 52 families.

Former Portsmouth's representative Ian Douglas, Dominica's ambassador to Cuba, said the international airport was being built with no debt to taxpayers.

"Not $1 will be owed by you or your children or your children's children," he said.

Douglas also said 64 apartments in Delices were given to families free of charge.

Furthermore, while concluding his address, Dr Skerrit noted that Labour’s campaign will move to Pottersville on November 25 and Castle Bruce on November 26.