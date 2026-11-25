Dominica has officially received the new Goodwill Secondary School and National TVET Centre in Roseau North, a China-funded project built to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Maria.

Dominica: The government of Dominica has officially taken over the new Goodwill Secondary School and the National Centre of Excellence for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Roseau North. It is a Chinese-funded complex built after Hurricane Maria.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated that the Goodwill Secondary School was his top priority among the six schools benefitting from Chinese sponsored rebuilding works.

The handover was held at the school on Charles Avenue and was attended by President Sylvanie Burton, Chinese Ambassador Chu Maoming and Education Minister Octavia Alfred.

The keys were handed over by the Chinese contractor China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

This is the first school to be rebuilt as part of China’s post-Hurricane Maria aid project. The construction commenced in November 2023. The remaining five schools being rebuilt are primary schools in Thibaud, Calibishie, Sineku, Tete Morne and Bellevue Chopin.

PM Skerrit informed those present that despite the school in his own constituency also needing rebuilding, he had insisted that Goodwill Secondary School be the priority as staff and pupils had faced difficult circumstances since 2017.

"I want the first school to start to be the Goodwill Secondary School because they were for me as the prime minister,” he said.

“I saw the condition under which you worked as teachers and I want to say to you even if you may not have heard this from us we have seen you we have heard you and we're very grateful to you teachers of the go to secondary school and I want to specially recognise the leadership and the dedication and commitment of the principal, Miss Graham,” PM Skerrit added.

Skerrit noted that without the Chinese sponsored funding, Dominica would have had to borrow money to finance the school.

"Had it not been for a grant from China, we would have taken a loan to build the school. And so by us not having to take a loan to build the school means that we can use the money to do something else," he said.

Push for principal's appointment

Skerrit seized the opportunity to advocate for the permanent appointment of acting principal Norine Graham, who has served in the post for the past six years.

“What kind of injustice is this?”, he asked.

"I urge the authorities to move with speed to have the lady appointed before the end of the school year," he said, adding that "the papers must go up to the Public Service Commission tomorrow."

Renaming and education reforms

PM Skerrit announced that the building will be renamed at a later date in honour of a person who has contributed greatly to education, however, he did not announce who.

"At some point we will announce the renaming of this building in honor of someone who has contributed so much for education," he said.

He stated that the next term of the government will focus on technical and vocational education, adding that the skills training is where the jobs and money are.

"You're going to see in the new term of the government, and I say new term because we're claiming it, a focus on technical vocational education," he said.

"That's where the money is,” he added.

He also claimed that education required modernisation as a result of developments in artificial intelligence and readily available information. Entrepreneurship, as well as analytical and team working skills, should also be further encouraged.

"The world has changed and we can't have the same system of 1940 following," he said.

Skerrit also recalled that universal secondary access was reached two years ahead of schedule during his time as Education Minister.

"We were able to achieve it two years in advance," he said.

He noted that only 7 per cent of high school graduates once had access to college, which meant "93 out of 100 children never made it to college."

“Today, as we speak, we have 100% access to the state college once you meet the basic requirements to enter college,” he added.

He noted that the government paid more than EC$8 million in tuition to the Dominica State College last year.

Facilities

According to Minister Alfred, the campus contains 18 teaching rooms, alongside two computer labs, two science labs, and one library room. There is also a 200-seat auditorium. Within the technical block are facilities for automotive workshop, a food preparation lab, a garment construction room, a technical drawing room, a performing arts room, a woodwork shop and a home economics room.

Dominica introduced its own National Vocational Qualifications in 2024, which conform to Caribbean standards, she stated.

Nine years displaced

Graham said staff and students had been displaced for nine years since the school was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Some classes were held in shared spaces and under trees. She described Goodwill as the top TVET school in Dominica.

Ambassador Chu said the project reflected mutual respect between the two countries and thanked Dominican agencies, including police, who resolved security incidents during construction.