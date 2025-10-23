2025-10-23 11:07:22
Bahamas: Missing pregnant mother of two found dead near Munnings Drive 

Sauders vanished on Sunday after leaving work early to meet someone, but she never returned home, according to her family.

Bahamas: The desperate search for seven months pregnant mother of two ended in tragedy on Wednesday morning after the body of 30-year-old Lauren Saunders was reportedly found with gunshot wounds near Munnings Drive, off Gladstone Road.

Sauders, according to her family members, vanished on Sunday after leaving work early to meet someone however he never reached her home.

Following the shocking discovery, the cousin of the victim said that her family wanted to search the Munnings Drive area the night before, but they were prevented from doing so.

She expressed her frustration at learning of yesterday morning’s discovery through family and social media as the body was found about five feet from the main road. She added that her family deeply cared for Saunders, her children and her unborn baby.

The cousin continued to say that the family became increasingly concerned after Saunders’ silver Jeep was discovered abandoned off Coral Harbour Road with a flat tire, with her purse and shoes left inside. After that discovery, the family organized an island-wide search around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, combing through areas between Coral Harbour and Gladstone Road, but their efforts yielded no results until yesterday.

The Bahamas Police Department also said that the seven months expectant mother was in a relationship with a male who is said to have been married. It was being believed that the male friend did not want the child and may have played some role in her death. However, sources say that the married man was released by the police officials and her boyfriend was who allegedly led police to her body.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe also confirmed the death of Saunders through an official press release. He expressed his deep sadness and said that his thoughts are with her family and loved ones as they face an unbearable loss.

He also stressed that since the moment Lauren was reported missing on Sunday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force moved quickly with a team of over 60 officers supported by drones and K9 units to follow every possible lead.

The Minister further expressed his commitment in continuing to investigate the incident and find the exact circumstances which led to her murder. As of now, it has not been determined how or why the victim died and an autopsy has been scheduled to find the same, said the police.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

