Three cruise ships, Queen Mary 2, Marella Explorer 2 and AIDAperla, called at Port Zante on November 23, bringing thousands of visitors to Basseterre and supporting local tourism businesses.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Three cruise ships called at Port Zante on Monday, November 23, 2026, and thousands of tourists visited Basseterre.

The vessels included Cunard’s Queen Mary 2, Marella Cruises’ Marella Explorer 2, which offers seven night Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Barbados, with regular visits to St. Kitts, and AIDA Cruises’ AIDAperla.

St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service shared the update noting,“It’s another busy and promising day at Port Zante as three cruise ships — Queen Mary 2, Marella Explorer 2, and AIDAperla — docked in Saint Kitts today, bringing thousands of visitors to our shores.”

Authorities noted that Monday was a very busy yet promising day for the port. They said the arrivals added to the lively atmosphere on the island and gave the local tourism industry another boost.

They explained that the tourism-related businesses such as taxi-services, tour companies, shops and food outlets, all benefit from the cruise market and depend on it.

“The arrival of these vessels adds to the vibrant atmosphere in Basseterre, providing another boost for the local tourism industry and creating opportunities for taxi operators, tour guides, vendors, restaurants, retailers and other businesses that benefit from cruise tourism,” the authority added.

Passengers had the chance to enjoy the Federation’s scenery, heritage sites and experience the local culture, along with its friendliness, hospitality and cuisine.

Port Zante, which was established in 2005, is St Kitts’ cruise port. Downtown Basseterre is just a short walk away. Furthermore, a new cruise terminal is currently being built at the port in preparation for P&O Cruises’ future homeporting operations.

The 2026-2027 cruise season has already commenced. Explora Journeys' Explora III made the island's first inaugural call of the season on November 3, 2026.

Additional cruise ships are due to visit this week, including P&O Cruises’ Arvia, Norwegian Prima and AIDAbella, on Tuesday, although these schedules may be subject to change.