Jamaica’s legal fraternity mourns sudden death of Judge Ruth Lawrence

Jamaica: Shock and sadness spread through Jamaica’s legal community after Parish Court Judge Ruth Lawrence was pronounced dead at the hospital, having been found unresponsive in her home on Tuesday evening.

According to limited police reports, Judge Ruth Lawrence was rushed to the Falmouth Public General Hospital around 7:50 p.m. after being found unresponsive at her Coral Spring, Trelawny home on the evening of September 30th.

Information that was confirmed by Superintendent Velonique Campbell, Commander of the Trelawny Police Division.

The police have noted that they have not found any signs of physical injuries on her body with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who were on the scene refusing to further comment on the matter as it is too early to rule anything out.

The citizens of Jamaica along with the Jamaican legal fraternity are mourning the loss of Parish Court Judge with some taking to Facebook to express their condolences to the family of Judge Ruth Lawrence.

With one user writing, “Life is a journey and we all have a destiny, it's hard to accept that moment , she just gone ahead, prayers and condolences to her loved ones.”

While another wrote, “Condolences to the bereaved families and colleagues. May the light perpetual shine upon her and Eternal Rest granted.”

