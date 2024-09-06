Trinidad: Suspected boyfriend kills 17-year-old and her brother in horrific crime

Trinidad and Tobago: Neighbours were traumatized and horrified at the brutal and senseless murders of siblings 17-year-old Shenelle Singh and 21-year-old Keston Singh at Naggee Road, New Grant in Trinidad on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.



It is reported that Vishnu Badal, known locally as "Mr. Cutlass Man," has been apprehended in connection with the brutal murders of siblings.



The horrific crime left everyone shocked as the chilling details revealed that Shenelle, who lived on Solomon Road, Mayaro, had gone to visit her brother when the tragedy unfolded.



It is reported that both of them were savagely chopped to death. The suspect, who was familiar to the victims, had fled the scene but has now been captured.



The police stated that around 7:00 pm on Wednesday night, they responded to a report and found the lifeless bodies of the siblings, with chop wounds about their bodies.



Kervon lived at Nagee Road, Hindustan, New Grant while Shenelle lived at Peterhill Trace, Mayaro.



The neighbours of the male victim reported that both of the victims were attacked by the suspect following which Kervon was chopped in his neck while Shenelle was chopped on her face.



The male died on the spot at the couch while the 17 year old teenager tried to escape by jumping over the railing and ran towards the road before collapsing a few foot from the road where she was found.



Reports also suggest that the suspect Vishnu Badal and his group have a history of violence, with a reputation for carrying cutlasses and engaging in criminal behavior. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case.



It is believed that Badal and Shenelle were in a relationship. According to a relative, Badal pleaded with police not to kill him following his arrest. While the exact reason behind the murders have not been revealed yet, the authorities said that they will update the general public as the information becomes available.



The incident has also left the mother and grandmother of the victims shocked and devastated and they are calling for justice for their children. The mother also said that no once from the police department visited her and she is feeling helpless.



