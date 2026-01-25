Popcaan and Burna Boy’s ‘Toni-Ann Singh’ earns gold certification in Canada

The Afrobeats–dancehall collaboration highlights the growing global influence of African and Caribbean music.

Jamaica: Jamaican singer Popcaan, received a gold certification in Canada for his popular collaboration with the Nigerian singer Burna Boy on ‘Toni-Ann Singh’. This achievement marked another global milestone in their careers.

Music Canada revealed that the track passed 40,000 units in combined sales and streams. This certification shows the song’s growing popularity both regionally and internationally. It also highlights the growing influence of the African and Caribbean genre blends.

The song was named after Toni Ann Singh, Jamaica’s 2019 Miss World champion. The track is a blend of afrobeats and dancehall sounds. It showcases Caribbean achievements on an international level.

“Toni-Ann Singh” received global attention on its release. The song was listened outside Africa and the Caribbean region. It hit number 11 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart and performed well on the global listening sites.

Toni Ann Singh also featured on Burna Boy’s album “Love, Damini” which was released in 2022. It included major hits like “Last Last” and “It’s Plenty” and became one of the most successful Afrobeats albums of the decade.

Love, Damini charted strongly around the world and positioned Burna Boy as a global star internationally. He is a widely considered as one of Africa’s biggest musical experts.

For Popcaan, this collaboration marked another key moment in his musical journey. The dancehall artist is known for promoting Caribbean music globally. He has worked with artists from hip hop, Afrobeats and pop.

Music experts said that gold certification is a mark of Afrobeats’ growth on the world stage. African artists are becoming more popular in North America and Europe. This achievement also shows an increasing demand for music which blends African and Caribbean elements.