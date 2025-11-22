Guyana: Pandit Ubraj Narine steps down from PNCR, announces immediate resignation

Through his resignation letter, Narine expressed deep gratitude for the guidance, cooperation, and camaraderie extended to him by the PNCR over the years.

Guyana: Pandit Ubraj Narine has formally resigned from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), following the citations of personal reflection and future aspirations.

Narine, who worked as a marriage officer and previously served as a former mayor of Georgetown, handed down his resignation on November 20, 2025, through a letter addressed to PNCR Leader Aubrey C. Norton.

Narine issues letter of resignation

Through the letter, Narine announced his immediate withdrawal and resignation from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) effective immediately. As he explained that he came to the decision after making considerations of his personal life and future aspirations.

Narine commended the PNC/R for all the invaluable experiences it provided him, along with the meaningful relationships that he made while serving under the party, and the opportunity he was so honored to receive and serve the people of Guyana with dedication and sincerity.

Leader wishes PNC/R for continued success

Through the letter, Narine expressed his appreciation and cited that he remains deeply grateful to the PNC/R for all the guidance, cooperation, and camaraderie that were extended to him by the Party and the wider party membership over the years.

With hope he expressed that it is his wish that, even as his and the party’s paths diverge, they will continue to share a common commitment to peace, democracy, and the advancement of all Guyanese.

Narine concluded his resignation letter from the People’s National Congress Reform by assuring that he will continue on his path with respect for the institution and of the party’s longstanding contribution to Guyana’s national political history, as it continues the important work for nation-building.

Narine acknowledges PNC/R's support

