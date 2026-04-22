Belize: Fire leaves family of 19 homeless after house destroyed in minutes 

The incident happened late Tuesday night in San Pedro, where a fire destroyed a building despite efforts to control it, with emergency responders arriving but unable to save the structure.

Belize: A devastating fire tore through the Eiley Subdivision late Tuesday and engulfed a three-bedroom wooden home with an extension as well as left a family of nineteen without shelter. According to eyewitnesses, the blaze erupted suddenly and consumed the structure in minutes.

The incident took place late at night on Tuesday in San Pedro, Belize. Despite frantic efforts, the flames were unstoppable and they reduced the building to ashes. Emergency responders rushed to the scene but the intensity of the fire made saving the home impossible.

The head of the family Norma Rodriguez said that they were preparing dinner when the tragedy struck around 7 pm. She said that the butane hose became disconnected from the stove which caused the gas to spew out and immediately ignite.

Officials confirmed that no loss of life has been reported at this time. The footage of the massive blaze is making rounds across social media which shows the blaze engulfing the house and spreading rapidly.

Following the incident, the family members were seen crying and asking for help as they stood on the streets with small children. La Voz Belize has since taken to social media, calling on hotels and the wider San Pedro community to step in and assist the displaced family during this time.

Efforts are now underway to secure temporary accommodation as support continues to grow.

According to local reports, the home belonged to an extended family who lost all of their belongings in the fire such as clothing, furniture and essential documents. The house which was primarily built of wood allowed the flames to spread rapidly and left little time for residents to save any possessions.

Preliminary information suggests that the fire may have originated from an electrical issue but authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause. Investigations are ongoing as officials work to determine what led to the devastating incident.