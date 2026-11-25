The body of 18-year-old Desmonique Clarke has been found in bushes off Frank Watson Boulevard in The Bahamas, days after she was reported missing following an alleged abduction.

Bahamas: The body of an 18-year-old woman has been discovered in bushes off Frank Watson Boulevard, with trauma wounds.

The deceased has been identified as Desmonique Clarke who had been reported missing following an incident late Sunday night, November 22, 2026.

According to reports, she was allegedly forced into a vehicle by a man who was apparently known to her and was taken away.

The discovery was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles. Police noted that the investigations and enquiries led them to the location where Clarke’s body was found.

Desmond Clarke, Clarke’s father, has earlier reported during the investigations that he had confronted the man at the family home earlier that day, where he pleaded with him to leave his daughter alone. There had been concern for their relationship following the incident.

Around 11:30 p.m., Clarke was reportedly travelling in her vehicle along Gladstone Road when she was hit by a man in another car. Clarke was then pushed into a second car as the man went on to abduct her.

The suspect has been identified as a 39-year-old man named Adam Emmanuel Burnside of Bernard Road.

According to reports, Burnside is a trainee immigration officer. Police took him into custody on Monday, November 23.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis posted an official statement following the incident, extending his condolences to her family and loved ones.

“To her family and to everyone who loved her: no words of mine can ease what you are carrying. My wife, Ann Marie, and I are praying for you, and Bahamians throughout our islands are praying with you. You will not walk through this alone,” he wrote.

“Whatever the facts of this case prove to be, Desmonique’s death forces us to confront something we have tolerated for too long. One in four Bahamian women will suffer physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. Too many live in fear of the men around them. Too many families know the grief the Clarke family is enduring today.”

“We cannot treat this as normal. Violence against women feeds on silence, on excuses and on people looking the other way. Ending it falls to all of us, and it starts with men. Fathers, brothers, pastors, coaches and friends must speak up whenever a man threatens, controls or harms a woman. Our sons must learn that love never looks like fear,” the statement added.

He noted that he wants justice for Desmonique’s death.

The search operations have ended following the discovery of the young woman’s body, however, further investigations into the circumstances concerning her death are continuing.