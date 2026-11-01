Bahamas: PM Philip Davis says "he is open" to removing King Charles as Head of State

Davis says any move to remove King Charles as head of state would require public support, as Commonwealth leaders prepare to discuss slavery’s legacy in Antigua and Barbuda.

Bahamas: Prime Minister Philip Davis has said he is open to turning the country into a republic and removing King Charles III as Head of State, during a media interview on October 30, 2026.

"I'm open to it, yes," Davis said when asked directly if he would be willing to remove the King as head of state.

He said he is quite agnostic on the issue and noted that the nation does not have any plans to have a vote around the monarchy. He said his mandate at the May 2026 election did not include a referendum and it would require one so he said he would be guided by the will of Bahamians.

Davis said there are very strong opinions on both sides. There are people in the Bahamas who would like the nation to become a republic, but there are also people who would not like to lose their history.

His comments come just days after the King began his nine-day trip to the Caribbean on 27 October 2026, arriving in Nassau for his first official visit as Monarch of the nation.

During his visit, the King admitted to "the great suffering of the past" during a youth rally at Clifford Park. However, Buckingham Palace said prior to the trip he would not be offering an apology for Britain's role in the slave trade as this is a decision which should be made by the British Government.

PM Davis also commented on reparations, saying the King follows the advice of his government and is waiting for advice before having due process when talking about reparations.

He said repair does not have to be monetary. It could include acknowledgement, education and training, and he pointed to scholarships through the King’s Trust as one possible form.

Davis said monetary reparations would be difficult for the government. However, he added that research has shown that one of the main cotton exports went to Liverpool from a plantation in Long Cay close to Crooked Island and said that the family may wish to look into doing some repair work.

To those in Britain who see no need for an apology, he said they must appreciate the weight of that history.

The comments come as the King prepares to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda. Leaders are expected to talk about the legacy of slavery. The King arrived on 30 October 2026, following a State Visit to Guyana.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on 31 October 2026 that the King will speak sincerely about slavery in his speech to open CHOGM on Tuesday 3 November 2026. However, it would not be appropriate to speak on issues relating to UK Government policy.

The UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has offered a structured conversation with Commonwealth nations on the matter. He has said he is open to calls for an official apology, however he has ruled out looking at monetary reparations.