Police have launched a homicide investigation and are appealing for information from the public.

Saint Lucia: A 46-year-old man, Reifer St. Edward, was shot and killed in the community of Garrand, Babonneau, on Monday night.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) said that officers at the Babonneau Police Station received a report of the shooting around 8:28 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying motionless on the ground with no signs of life.

He had apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to the Owen King European Union Hospital. Doctors performed emergency lifesaving procedures and reported that Edward had one penetrating wound to his body. He later died due to his injuries.

Police have launched an homicide investigation into the shooting incident. A post-mortem examination will soon be conducted to determine the exact cause of the death.

The RSLPF is encouraging members of the public with any information on the incident to assist investigators. Individuals can contact the Major Crimes Unit at 456-3754. They can also share information anonymously by contacting the Crime Hotline at 555 or using the RSLPF Crime Hotline app, which is available on Google Play Store.

No further information has been released about the circumstances surrounding Edward’s death, as investigations continue.

Locals have taken to social media to express their sadness over Edward's death. One user commented, “Rest in Peace Edward, this is so surreal. May God grant Your Mom ,Your Siblings and Your Kids the strength and peace they need to get through this.”

Another stated, “Police response to the crime level where shootings are concerned is definitely still too low and should be 10 times the figure. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May the peace and comfort of the Holy Spirit be with you all at this difficult time.”