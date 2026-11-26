Four cruise ships brought 14,602 passengers to St. Kitts on November 24, with visitors exploring local attractions, beaches and shopping areas while supporting tourism businesses across the island.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Four cruise ships brought a total of 14,602 passengers to Port Zante in Basseterre, St. Kitts, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The Arvia came with the highest passenger count, with 5,275 passengers. The Norwegian Prima arrived from Martinique with 3,630 passengers and the Explorer of the Seas arrived with 3,617 passengers from Dominica. AIDAbella completed the lineup, disembarking 2,080 passengers.

With the majority of the guests and crews going ashore and exploring the island, local businesses, including taxi operators, tour guides and agencies, shops and restaurants, have benefited.

At Port Zante, visitors shopped for locally made crafts, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery, while the others joined organised island tours by taxi or took the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

Popular destinations included Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Caribelle Batik, and Black Rocks. Some passengers spent the day exploring the island’s beaches and Basseterre to visit highlights such as the Berkeley Memorial at the Circus, St George’s Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square, the War Memorial and Palms Court Gardens.

Some travellers climbed Mount Liamuiga, went snorkelling or travelled by boat to Nevis.

The arrivals come early in the 2026-27 cruise season. The first inaugural call of the season was made by Explora III on November 3, 2026.

St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service shared the news noting, “It was another bustling day at Port Zante today, Tuesday, November 24, as four cruise ships – AIDAbella, Explorer of the Seas, Norwegian Prima and Arvia – brought thousands of visitors to the shores of Saint Kitts.”

For the first time since the pandemic, as of August 20, 2026, St. Kitts had received a total of 1,002,282 cruise ship guests.

In addition, P&O Cruises intends to start homeporting ships in Basseterre from November 2027 when both the Arvia and Iona will operate round-trip cruises from Port Zante.