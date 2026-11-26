Three cruise ships are scheduled to arrive in Dominica on November 26, bringing more than 5,000 passengers and prompting traffic advisories for Roseau and Woodbridge Bay.

Dominica: MV Rhapsody of the Seas is among three cruise ships scheduled to arrive in Dominica on Thursday, November 26, as part of the 2026-2027 cruise season. They are expected to bring more than 5,000 passengers to the island.

According to the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), MV Rhapsody of the Seas will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth. The other two vessels arriving on the same day are MV Celebrity Constellation at the Woodbridge Bay Port, and MV Seabourn Quest will anchor offshore.

The increased passenger arrivals are expected to boost activity across Roseau and the surrounding areas. Passengers can visit popular attractions such as the Dominica’s Botanic Gardens, Morne Bruce for hillside views of Roseau and the Caribbean Sea, the Dominica Museum, and local markets.

Visitors can also explore Trafalgar Falls, try snorkeling at Champagne Beach, see sulphur hot springs at Wotten Waven, and hike along Jack’s Walk Trail and Waitukubuli Trail. They can also experience local culture, food, and warm hospitality of Dominican people.

The DDA has advised motorists and pedestrians to expect heavy traffic in Roseau and near the Woodbridge Bay Port between 7 am and 6 pm. Tour buses and taxis are expected to operate throughout the day, taking cruise passengers to various attractions.

Figures released by the DDA show that Dominica had welcomed 20 cruise ships carrying 40,650 passengers as of November 16. Of the figure stated above, 35,575 passengers explored the island, while 14,742 participated in organized tours.

Tourism-related businesses and services will benefit from the arrival of the three ships. Tour guides, taxi drivers, shops, hotels, and craftspeople will profit from tourist expenditure and organized excursions.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to improve tourism infrastructure and local products, while strengthening Dominica’s position as a sustainable tourism destination in the Caribbean.