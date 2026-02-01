Saint Lucia: Jamaican national charged in fatal shooting of security guard at Castries shop

CCTV footage showed two armed suspects hesitating to enter a shop due to customers but eventually going inside and waiting for the patrons to leave.

Saint Lucia: A Jamaican national, Javier Cleveland Bailey, has been formally charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old security guard Cresean Biscombe in La Clery, Castries on Monday, January 19.

According to police reports, the incident took place on January 19, when the suspects who were armed with a firearm were attempting a robbery at Falcon Mart, where the victim Biscombe was on duty.

CCTV footage of the area showed that the two armed suspects were trying to enter the shop but restraining themselves due to the customers. However moments later they eventually entered the premises and stated waiting for the costumes to leave.

As they were in, one of the suspects asked the victim for a pen to sign a document, with an intention to hide his true identity or true intention before the attack. As soon as all the customers left the premises both the suspects began their attack.

Following which two persons tried to enter the facility but were restrained and pushed back by the assailants and eventually closed the door. During their attack a 27-year-old security guard Cresean Biscombe tried to stop the armed assailants but was unsuccessful.

Moments later, Biscombe once again tried to stop the attack as he moved toward the door to open it, but he was grabbed by the suspect who pulled him and shot multiple times at close range.

Along with this the officers were also notified by the eyewitnesses who reported hearing at least two gunshots before the four suspects fled the scene in two separate directions.

Since then the police of the area have launched an investigation into the matter and on January 24, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) arrested Javier Cleveland Bailey, who is a Jamaican national.

On January 27, the suspect was formally charged with a murder of the victim and on January 28, he was presented before the First District Court of justice where justice ordered him to be remanded in custody until the next hearing.

Authorities stated that another suspect who was also connected in the robbery has been detained by the officials and is assisting with an ongoing investigation while investigators are still searching for the other two suspects believed to have been connected to the incident according to the witnesses.