Saint Lucia: K-9 Dog Tyson laid to rest with Military honors amid ongoing investigation into suspicious death

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force paid tribute to K-9 Tyson, a highly-trained detection dog, whose one-year of dedicated service contributed significantly to the fight against illegal drugs, firearms, and organized crime.

Saint Lucia: Following months of unrest and forensics investigations, K-9 Tyson has been finally laid to rest at Rambally’s Funeral Parlor by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) on Wednesday, September 10. He was honoured with full military honors as investigations into his suspicious death are still ongoing.

According to the reports shared by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), K-9 Tyson who served as a highly trained detection dog died in July 2025 after only a year in service. During his service he investigated incidents against drugs, guns, and organized crime.

Reportedly, K-9 Tyson, a dog, was given as a gift by the French Government to the Government of Saint Lucia last year on July 18, 2024 and he died in July of this year under suspicious circumstances. Tyson’s contributions to the law enforcement officers were described as impactful as he aided the police in making some of the busts of illegal firearms and drugs.

Tyson’s military funeral was attended by law enforcement officers, dignitaries, and community members who paid their respects to the K-9 officer. Inspector Matthieu delivered an emotional tribute, praising Tyson as a reliable partner who made the ultimate sacrifice for his force and country. The Inspector emphasized the bond between a dog and its handler, referring to the unit as Tyson's family.

“Though his time was brief, his service was extraordinary.” Matthieu began by expressing his sadness and gratitude for the notable and impactful life of K-9 Tyson as he was one of the most loyal partners that the force has had and his contribution and life at the force.

“He gave us a lifetime of memories and a legacy of bravery we will always carry forward.” Matthieu lastly stressed on on the importance of having K-9 units on the force as crime fighting demands every tool, resource, and ounce of dedication that can be brought by the police force in partnership with K-9 units.

“We will make sure that the contribution already demonstrated by Tyson lives on, and the fight against crime will go on.” Francis Etienne, the French Ambassador to Saint Lucia who was instrumental in getting the donation of Tyson to the RSLPF also delivered an emotional speech in tribute to K-9 Tyson who served the country well in the fight against illegal firearms and drugs. Describing Tyson as much more than a dog but vowed in Tyson’s honor to not stop the fight against crime.

Tyson was well known across Saint Lucia for his contributions to law enforcement as his instincts and discipline were very important in uncovering hidden drugs and firearms during the various search operations. The dog’s final mission at Shed 7 in Port Castries was reportedly described as nothing short of extraordinary as he led the Saint Lucia Royal Police Officers to the recovery of 17 illegal firearms that were concealed in a barrel, an interception that officials say saved countless lives.

Tyson’s death investigations are still ongoing as the authorities confirmed that the K-9 died under suspicious circumstances. The police force is currently conducting a full criminal investigation, which will include forensic testing, examination of operational environments, a comprehensive review of recent K-9 deployments, and multiple interviews.