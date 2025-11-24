Vincentian Elections 2025: Dr Grace Walters accuses rivals of voter bribery

St Vincent and Grenada: Dr. Grace Walters, a candidate of the Unity Labour Party (ULP) is raising serious concerns about the alleged attempts by the other parties to undermine the electoral process. She has accused her political rivals of engaging in voter bribery during the ongoing election campaign.

She addressed this issue in front of many supporters in North Windward, while accusing the opposition party’s members of bribing voters to cast their votes in their favour. She also mentioned the critical importance of maintaining peace and integrity in the upcoming elections.

Dr. Grace emphasised that the St Vincent and the Grenadines’ strict Representation of the People Act, strictly prohibits any kind of electoral inducement. Along with this she further mentioned that “according to our constitution, if someone tries to offer money, gifts or any valuable item to any voter to influence them to cast their votes in their favour, is a serious criminal offence.”

“The sanity of our democratic process should be protected at any cost” she further emphasised while stating penalties of undue influence. And with that she further stated “Also the electoral office of our country has been proactive to provide transparency, equality, fairness and integrity to the people.”

She also asked the people “not to fall in any kind of trap by any political leader who promised you to provide best if you cast their expensive votes to them” and with that she also warned them while saying “just think about the future, if they are bribing you now what will happen in future.”

“My lovely souls please don’t get influenced by any of the political parties if they are providing you something now or making fake promises, and if you fall for their tricks be ready for the harsh future because you guys will be the one who will be choosing them” she said as she concluded her speech.