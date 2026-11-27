DLP leader Dr Roosevelt Skerrit criticised the UWP’s campaign preparations and questioned its ability to govern during a public meeting in Castle Bruce on November 26.

Dominica: Questions have been raised over whether the United Workers Party (UWP) is ready to govern the country, with Dominica Labour Party (DLP) political leader Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit claiming that the opposition has not shown it can run the country ahead of the December 16, 2026 general election.

“They just do not have the means, they do not have the ability, they have no interest, they are just not ready to govern the affairs of Dominica,” he stated.

Dr. Skerrit made the remarks during a DLP public meeting in Castle Bruce on November 26, 2026, noting that Thomson Fontaine and UWP had spent three years calling for an election and had even put up a banner which dared him to name a date.

“Thomson Fontaine and the Workers' Party have been calling for election for the last three years and before I announced the date of election, they had the banner challenging me to call the elections,” Skerrit said.

He said that should have meant they were prepared as they were challenging the Prime Minister to call the elections. However, he noted, they have nothing ready as the election is approaching.

“If you are challenging the Prime Minister to call elections, one would assume, quite logically, that you're ready, that you have everything in place. These guys, these guys have nothing ready,” Dr. Skerrit said.

He mocked the opposition’s campaigning noting that it had not managed to put up a single flyer on a pole, which could have been made by a little child or with AI, ChatGPT, and added that UWP could not even afford a red cloth either.

“So these guys cannot buy, cannot make one little flyer. One little flyer. Any little child in grade six or grade five or grade four can make a poster and with ChatGPT and AI, everybody making flyers. Are you telling me the Workers' Party cannot have one flyer on a pole in Dominica so many days after the election?” DLP leader questioned.

“But, I mean, not even red clothes they could buy, ladies and gentlemen,” he added.

Dr. Skerrit also questioned how the UWP would cope with a disaster if it struggled to raise money for a campaign, referring to Hurricane Maria, Tropical Storm Erika and the trough system earlier this year, noting that the opposition lacks the means to respond.

“If they do not, if they're unable to mobilize a little resources to get ready for a campaign, how would they have raised money to respond to Hurricane Maria or Tropical Storm Erika or the trough that happened earlier this year?”

The DLP leader further stated that the opposition leader, Fontaine would have nobody to call in the Caribbean during a crisis, pointing to his years at the International Monetary Fund and his work in South Sudan, claiming that the poverty there has risen from about 70 percent to 92 percent.

He also noted that no UWP candidate has publicly voiced confidence in Fontaine’s leadership.

“Not one of the candidates has expressed their confidence and trust in Thomson Fontaine's leadership. Not one of them.”

“Why should the people of Dominica show confidence in Thomson Fontaine and his team?” Dr. Skerrit added.

He further added that the opposition has repeatedly objected to the Dominica International Airport in Wesley, Dominica Cable Car, and the road from Bois Diable to Pégoua, calling them a waste of money.

“Everything that we have done, everything that we have done, they've criticized. They’re opposed to it.”

Dr. Skerrit noted that these projects will bring thousands of visitors to Dominica, who will be spending their money here, helping the government get more revenue and be at a better position to help the residents.

“Because what we need in Dominica is more visitors in Dominica to spend more in Dominica so the government can get more revenue and the government will be better positioned to help you, the people of Dominica,” the DLP leader noted.

“That's what we're doing. And to ensure we create more sustainable jobs for the people of Dominica,” he added.