BermudAir will launch twice-weekly seasonal flights between San Antonio and Belize from May 20 to September 6, 2027, expanding its US network to the Central American country.

Belize: BermudAir is expanding its Caribbean and Central America service by adding another US destination to its Belize network. It launched a new seasonal service between San Antonio, Texas, and Belize for summer 2027.

The twice-weekly route is expected to start on May 20, 2027, with flights operating on Thursdays and Sundays. Services are scheduled to run until September 6, giving visitors an opportunity to travel between the two destinations during the holiday period.

The latest edition increases the total number of gateways served by BermudAir that connect the United States and Belize to six. Passengers can also travel from Fort Lauderdale, St. Pete-Clearwater, Raleigh-Durham, Orlando Sanford, and Boston.

Aside from the new route between Texas and Belize, the airline has also planned another regional link. Its Saturday Boston service is expected to continue to Guatemala City between June 5 and August 14, 2027, pending regulatory approval.

The Belize Tourism Board welcomed the news, with Tourism Minister Anthony Mahler recognizing the airline’s confidence in the country’s tourism potential. He also shared the government’s interest in exploring other areas of collaboration for developing the partnership.

BermudAir's expansion follows its entry into the Belize market. The airline operated its first Belize flight on October 26 from Fort Lauderdale, while four other connections from Boston, Raleigh Durham, St. Pete Clearwater and Orlando Sanford will begin this December.

The additional connectivity will make Belize more accessible to American tourists, creating more economic opportunities for the country’s hotels, tour guides, and other tourism-related businesses across the nation.

Travellers who are interested in the recently launched summer services can book their seats through BermudAir’s website - flybermudair.com. They can also book tickets through authorized travel agents and mobile apps.