Trinidad and Tobago police find 56 bodies, including infants at Cumuto Cemetery

Police probe suspected illegal disposal of unclaimed bodies as forensic teams work to determine the origin of remains found at Cumuto Cemetery.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police found remains of 56 bodies during an investigation at the Cumuto Cemetery on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Officers from the Cumuto Police Station responded to a tip they received and went to the scene. They found remains of 50 infants, four male adults, and two female adults.

Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) were dispatched to the scene for detailed forensics. They found that most of the adult bodies still had identification tags attached to them, except one male. Two of the adult bodies (one male and one female) showed signs of medical examination already performed on them.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) believe that it may be a case of illegally disposing of unclaimed bodies. Forensic experts are trying to determine the origin of the remains.

According to Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, this is a top priority case. He told the public that the police will conduct a full-scale investigation into the incident. “Every cadaver must be handled with dignity and lawful care. Any individual or institution found to have violated that duty will be held fully accountable,” added Guevarro.

Specialized teams from the Homicide Unit and the Northern North Division are now heading the investigation. Police are asking the public to be patient as they continue with their investigations.

Many locals are raising their concerns about this shocking discovery. Lily White said, “So 50 parents didn’t claim their child’s body? would love to hear the real story behind this and not what the media wants us to believe.”

Another local stated, “Start digging up that cemetery, I am certain they have done that before. More mass Graves there.”

TTPS also are urging people with any information related to the case to step forward and report to their local police station. More information is expected to be released soon as the investigation is still going on.