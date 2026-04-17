Trinidad and Tobago police officer charged with kidnapping and assault

Police launched an investigation into a March 18 incident involving a woman who was in a common-law relationship with the accused officer.

Trinidad and Tobago: A part-time Special Reserve Police Officer in Trinidad and Tobago was arrested and charged on Wednesday, April 15, on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and common assault.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Special Victims department launched an investigation into a case that took place on March 18, 2025. According to police reports, the victim was in a common-law relationship with the accused officer, who was attached to the Moriah Police Station.

The victim was walking along Village Street in Mt. St. George, when the accused approached in a motor vehicle. Investigators said that the officer forced the woman into the vehicle against her will and restrained her using handcuffs.

The Special Reserve Police Officer then drove the vehicle to a forested area off Dam Road, Mt. St. George, where he reportedly assaulted the victim. She also told the investigators that she was threatened with a cutlass. After abusing her, he released the woman and took her back home.

The investigation was led by Woman Corporal (W/CPL) James, who also prepared the case file and sent it to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. The accused officer was kept in police custody during the investigations. The charges were filed against him after legal advice from the prosecution department.

The case is now before the court, with the accused officer and appeared before the Tobago Assizes on Thursday, April 16. Investigations remain ongoing.

The entire operation was supervised and coordinated by Superintendent Darryl Ramdass, ASP Avril Francis and W/Inspector Sookram-Loutan. Executive oversight into the case was provided by DCP Natasha George, ACP Richard Smith and ACP Rishi Singh.