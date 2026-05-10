St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Wins ‘Programme of the Year’ and Three Other Awards at CIS 2026

The Citizenship Programme earned top honours for efficiency, sustainability and regional impact, reflecting reforms since its transition to a statutory body.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme was named ‘Programme of the Year’ at the Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS) 2026. The programme also won three other distinguished awards including Caribbean Impact Award, Sustainable Development Impact Award and Time to Citizenship Efficiency Award at the summit held in Saint Lucia from May 6-9, 2026.

This marked the second consecutive year that St. Kitts and Nevis won the Time to Citizenship Efficiency Award. The recognition comes less than two years after the government restructured the programme under a statutory framework which was aimed at increasing oversight and reducing political involvement in its operations.

These awards were accepted by Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit Calvin St. Juste who emphasised that the recognition reflects the commitment as well as efforts invested by the current administration in modernising the programme since the unit transitioned into a statutory body. These reforms included stricter due diligence measures, biometric identity verification as well as updated compliance procedures.

He noted that the reforms were introduced to strengthen the integrity and transparency of the programme while improving operational efficiency. According to the Chairman, the changes have helped position the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme among the leading citizenship-by-investment programmes in the region.

St. Kitts and Nevis Received Top Four Honors at CIS 2026

The Citizenship Programme received recognition across four categories at the summit. The “Programme of the Year” award, considered the event’s highest honour, recognised St. Kitts and Nevis for its reforms and leadership within the citizenship-by-investment industry.

The programme also secured the Sustainable Development Impact Award for its contribution towards national sustainability goals under the Federation’s Sustainable Island State agenda.

St. Kitts and Nevis further received the Time to Citizenship Efficiency Award for the second consecutive year which recognises the programme’s application processing standards alongside its due diligence measures.

In addition, the Federation was presented with the Caribbean Impact Award for its role in supporting regional standards and contributing to economic growth across the Caribbean.

The development was also shared by the CIU on its official Facebook account who expressed pleasure on the recognition and congratulated the entire team on the tremendous achievement.



Notably, the Caribbean Investment Summit 2026 brought together government officials, industry stakeholders and investment migration experts from across the Caribbean and beyond to discuss developments within the citizenship-by-investment industry. The summit focused on regional cooperation, compliance standards, sustainability and investment opportunities.

During the summit, organisers also announced that St. Kitts and Nevis will host the Caribbean Investment Summit 2027 next year. The Citizenship by Investment Unit is also scheduled to host its Investment Gateway Summit in St. Kitts from June 17 to 20, 2026.