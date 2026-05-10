2026-05-10 15:35:03
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Belize: Teen charged in fatal shooting at Da Buzz Lounge

The 16-year-old suspect allegedly demanded a phone before opening fire at Da Buzz Lounge, fatally shooting a mother of three and injuring two other women.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: A 16-year-old boy from Lord’s Bank has been formally charged in the murder of 34-year-old Salma Raquel Orellana Funes and the attempted murders of Shayanta Williams and Cordova Neal.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, May 7, at a bar in Da Buzz Lounge on the Philip Goldson Highway, Belize City, where the three women worked.

According to police reports, the teenager entered the establishment and demanded a phone from Funes, who was reportedly known to him. Investigators said that the suspect snatched the phone from Funes’ hands before opening fire and fatally shooting the mother of three.

The two other women, Williams and Neal, were also severely injured during the shooting. Authorities later classified their cases as attempted murder.

Police arrested the teen suspect a few hours after the shooting. Reports indicate that he later confessed to the investigators. Officers also recovered the accused’s weapon and what he was wearing at the time of the attack. The items were found behind the suspect’s home.

Investigators believe that the gun used in the shooting was taken from the suspect’s employer. The teen has been formally charged in the presence of his father. Due to his age, the authorities have not released his identity to the public.

Locals have taken to social media to share their condolences with the victims and their families. One individual stated, “He needs to be charged as an adult. Make an example out of this one.he is not the first teenager killing innocent people and he won't be the last,” while another stated, “Should a 16 years old be entering a bar.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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