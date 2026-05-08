Belize: Woman killed, two injured in Da Buzz Lounge shooting

A woman died and two others were injured in a shooting at Da Buzz Lounge on Belize’s Philip Goldson Highway on May 7, 2026.

Belize: A 34-year-old woman was killed while two others were injured in a shooting at Da Buzz Lounge on the Philip Goldson Highway on Thursday evening, May 7, 2026.

The incident took place at Mile 1.5 at around 6:30 pm. Police responded to reports of gun fire at the establishment. Upon their arrival, they found the victim, identified as Salma Raquel Orellana Funez, motionless on the floor in the living room.

Investigators said that a man in a white shirt, black pants, and a white bucket hat entered the business and approached Orellana Funez while she sat at the bar. He talked to her for a short while before going to the bathroom.

The man returned to the bar, pulled out a gun, and shot the victim multiple times. He then opened fire at two female employees who were present in the lounge at that time. The injured women have been identified as 26-year-old Shayanta Williams from Ladyville and 32-year-old Cardova Neal from Belize City.

Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot. Authorities said that currently they are in a stable condition.

Funez was transferred to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:16 pm. Her body remains at the hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Police have made no arrests yet, as the suspect is still at large. Investigations remain ongoing and authorities have urged the locals with any information to come forward and report to them.

Residents have expressed condolences to the victim and her family. One individual said, “How sad my deepest condolences goes up to her family and friends,” while another said, “Criminals be shooting people in public, what that girl ever did to him when they just met.”