Norse Atlantic Airways has suspended operations amid financial difficulties, raising questions about charter flights supporting P&O Cruises’ Caribbean winter programme in Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda: Norse Atlantic Airways’ decision to suspend its flight operations has created uncertainty whether passengers flying with P&O Cruises on their Caribbean itineraries will get to the destination as planned amid the upcoming cruise homeporting season in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Norwegian airline announced on Wednesday that it had suspended operations, cancelled scheduled services, and closed new bookings as it faces financial challenges and seeks additional funding to continue operating .

“If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the Board's intention to file for bankruptcy. There can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found,” the company said in a statement.

This development could affect several charter flights between the United Kingdom and Antigua. Norse Atlantic Airways was contracted to operate selected Saturday services from London Gatwick and Manchester from October 2026 to March 2027. It was expected to support passenger movements for P&O Cruises’ Caribbean winter programme.

The suspension of flights has raised concerns whether alternative arrangements will be provided to affected passengers. The authorities have not released any official statement disclosing further details on providing further arrangements.

The island’s cruise schedule continues to list calls by P&O Cruises. Cruise ship Arvia is scheduled to make a partial turnaround visit on November 28 at the Antigua Cruise Port.

“We have robust plans in place to support our operations and we would like to reassure guests that they can continue to look forward to their holidays with confidence. Should there be any changes affecting our guests, we will communicate with them directly,” said a P&O Cruises spokesperson in a statement issued on Wednesday.

No statement from the company itself confirms that the cruise line P&O Cruises will stop operating its homeporting service in Antigua. However, the loss of its contracted airline partner could require alternative arrangements to ensure passengers can reach the island based on their scheduled departure dates.

Cruise homeporting is an important part of Antigua’s economy. Travelers often require hotel accommodation, transfers, meals, and other services before boarding, providing business to several local service providers.

As of now, the cruise calls remain on the published schedule, while details about alternate air services are not yet confirmed.