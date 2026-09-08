Antigua and Barbuda to tighten immigration checks after arrests of wanted fugitives

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said stronger immigration screening and better regional law enforcement cooperation are needed after several wanted fugitives were found living in Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda Police Force has arrested several individuals who were allegedly wanted in charge of murder in other Caribbean jurisdictions. The matter has raised concerns among the nation that the country is being used as a hiding place by fugitives across the region.

This has prompted the government and authorities to tighten the immigration enforcement, stronger checks and screening of people who are entering the country.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne mentioned the cases during the Browne and Browne Show, noting that the senior police officials had discussed the arrests as part of a conversation on violent crime, firearms and the movement of criminal suspects across the region.

He also highlighted that such cases urge for the need for tighter security checks and immigration enforcement of people entering Antigua and Barbuda.

Browne said that the country should maintain accurate records on who is living within its borders and noted that the people who are living here illegally should bring their status up to date.

He added that the undocumented migrants who are not contributing to the country's development could be required to leave.

On August 19, 2026, Browne highlighted a separate case in which a non-national wanted for murder in Jamaica was arrested and deported within two weeks before.

He also said Jamaicans account for about 15 percent of Antigua and Barbuda's prison population, and the government has since announced a 60-day window for undocumented migrants to regularise their status.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Lisborn Michael, head of the Criminal Investigations Department, called for closer cooperation between regional law-enforcement agencies.

Michael added that the existing memoranda of understanding between law-enforcement bodies may need to be reviewed and strengthened.

He also linked the case to a recent armed robbery on All Saints Road, saying the firearm used and the manner of the robbery were consistent and similar with patterns observed in Jamaica.

However, he did not suggest that Jamaican nationals were responsible or provide any sort of evidence regarding the suspects' nationality.

Furthermore, the officials noted that the investigations into the matter are underway.