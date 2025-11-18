Public voting live now for highly anticipated Dominica Music Awards 2025 

Dominicans across the island and abroad can now officially begin the exercise of casting their votes for their favourite artists across different genres, with the public voting set to be from November 12 to December 10.

Dominica: The countdown to the Dominica Music Awards (DMA) has officially begun as the public voting for 2025 Awards have been opened, giving fans the power to decide this year’s top musical stars.

The Dominica Music Awards, which is one of the premier events of the country, is set to honour talent, cultural preservation, innovation and the creative power of Dominican people. The awards will take place on January 3, 2026, at the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa.

With the voting platforms already on, fans can now cast their votes live through the official online portal: Dominica Music Award Voting.

The voting site portal gives fans the options to select their top choices in each category, while allowing them to also skip the categories that they are unfamiliar with.

The Dominica Music Awards (DMA) are set to feature 23 musical categories plus Special Awards of Honors which are set to recognize lifetime achievement, cultural contribution, and outstanding service to Dominica’s creative industry.

The 23 categories up for voting are: Cadence-Lypso Artist of the Year, Gospel Artist of the Year, Kompa/Zouk Artist of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year, Soca Artist of the Year, Bouyon Artist of the Year. Other categories include Album of the Year, Band of the Year, Calypso Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, DJ of the Year, Junior Male & Female Artist of the Year, Manager of the Year, Male & Female Artist of the Year, Music Engineer of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Photographer/Videographer of the Year, Producer of the Year, Rising & Emerging Artist/Band of the Year (2025), Social Media Influencer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year.

With all nominees and categories available directly on the site, it makes it easy for music lovers to not only cast their votes but discover new talent in the process while supporting their favourites.