St. Kitts to welcome 68 cruises this month with over 130,000 passengers expected 

Tourism authorities report that multiple major cruise liners are scheduled to arrive at Port Zante this month, with some days seeing three or more ships in port at the same time.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The island of St. Kitts is set for a busy cruise month as the March 2026 cruise schedule features 68 cruise ship calls which are expected to bring more than 130,000 passengers to the destination.

According to the official cruise schedule released by local tourism authorities, vessels from several of the world’s leading cruise lines will dock at Port Zante throughout the month with several days welcoming more than three vessels simultaneously.

The schedule began on March 1 when Wind Spirit and Ambition made a cruise call to the island. Some of the major cruise ships scheduled to visit include Arvia, MSC Virtuosa, Odyssey of the Seas, Celebrity Beyond, Enchanted Princess, Brilliance of the Seas, Grand Princess, Norwegian Sky, Queen Victoria and Costa Pacifica.

One of the busiest days of the month is expected to be March 17 when a total of four ships including Aidasol, Brilliant Lady, Celebrity Eclipse and Grand Princess are scheduled to dock on the same day. Luxury vessels such as Silver Ray, Seabourn Ovation, Seven Seas Grandeur and Viking Sea are also included in the lineup which will bring high-value visitors who typically spend more on excursions, dining and local experiences.

Cruise arrivals are expected to provide a significant boost to the island’s economy as it will highly benefit taxi operators, tour guides, restaurants, craft vendors and small businesses across St. Kitts.

Based on typical passenger capacities of the visiting ships, tourism stakeholders estimate that more than 130,000 cruise passengers could arrive in St. Kitts during March alone and this does not include thousands of crew members who also visit the island during port calls.

The continued strong cruise schedule highlights the island’s growing popularity among major cruise operators and reflects the sustained recovery and expansion of Caribbean cruise tourism.

Complete Cruise Schedule – St. Kitts (March 2026)

March 1 (Sunday)

Wind Spirit

Ambition

March 2 (Monday)

Viking Sea

March 3 (Tuesday)

Arvia

Marella Discovery 2

Oceania Allura

March 4 (Wednesday)

Mein Schiff 2

Celebrity Apex

March 5 (Thursday)

Celebrity Beyond

Marella Explorer

Seabourn Ovation

Wind Surf

March 6 (Friday)

Costa Pacifica

Oceania Nautica

Silver Ray

Valiant Lady

March 7 (Saturday)

Costa Fascinosa

Norwegian Sky

Queen Victoria

March 8 (Sunday)

Aida Perla

Star Seeker

Valiant Lady

March 9 (Monday)

Seabourn Ovation

Wind Spirit

March 10 (Tuesday)

Aidablu

Odyssey of the Seas

Seven Seas Grandeur

March 11 (Wednesday)

MSC Virtuosa

March 12 (Thursday)

Aidasol

Oceania Insignia

Ambition

SeaDream I

Viking Sea

March 13 (Friday)

Celebrity Ascent

Enchanted Princess

March 14 (Saturday)

Marella Discovery 2

Norwegian Sky

March 16 (Monday)

Arvia

Seabourn Ovation

March 17 (Tuesday)

Aidasol

Brilliant Lady

Celebrity Eclipse

Grand Princess

March 18 (Wednesday)

Celebrity Apex

Mein Schiff 2

March 19 (Thursday)

Celebrity Beyond

Marella Explorer

March 20 (Friday)

Valiant Lady

March 21 (Saturday)

Norwegian Sky

Zuiderdam

March 22 (Sunday)

Valiant Lady

Star Seeker

March 23 (Monday)

Britannia

Wind Spirit

March 24 (Tuesday)

Aidablu

March 25 (Wednesday)

Brilliance of the Seas

MSC Virtuosa

March 26 (Thursday)

Seabourn Ovation

Vision of the Seas

Viking Sea

Wind Surf

March 27 (Friday)

Star Clipper

March 28 (Saturday)

Norwegian Sky

March 30 (Monday)

Marella Discovery 2

Seabourn Ovation

March 31 (Tuesday)

Fred Olsen Bolette

Celebrity Eclipse

Marella Explorer