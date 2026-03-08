2026-03-08 08:32:52
Facebook Instagram X Mail

St. Kitts to welcome 68 cruises this month with over 130,000 passengers expected 

Tourism authorities report that multiple major cruise liners are scheduled to arrive at Port Zante this month, with some days seeing three or more ships in port at the same time.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: The island of St. Kitts is set for a busy cruise month as the March 2026 cruise schedule features 68 cruise ship calls which are expected to bring more than 130,000 passengers to the destination.

According to the official cruise schedule released by local tourism authorities, vessels from several of the world’s leading cruise lines will dock at Port Zante throughout the month with several days welcoming more than three vessels simultaneously.

The schedule began on March 1 when Wind Spirit and Ambition made a cruise call to the island. Some of the major cruise ships scheduled to visit include Arvia, MSC Virtuosa, Odyssey of the Seas, Celebrity Beyond, Enchanted Princess, Brilliance of the Seas, Grand Princess, Norwegian Sky, Queen Victoria and Costa Pacifica.

One of the busiest days of the month is expected to be March 17 when a total of four ships including Aidasol, Brilliant Lady, Celebrity Eclipse and Grand Princess are scheduled to dock on the same day. Luxury vessels such as Silver Ray, Seabourn Ovation, Seven Seas Grandeur and Viking Sea are also included in the lineup which will bring high-value visitors who typically spend more on excursions, dining and local experiences.

Cruise arrivals are expected to provide a significant boost to the island’s economy as it will highly benefit taxi operators, tour guides, restaurants, craft vendors and small businesses across St. Kitts.

Based on typical passenger capacities of the visiting ships, tourism stakeholders estimate that more than 130,000 cruise passengers could arrive in St. Kitts during March alone and this does not include thousands of crew members who also visit the island during port calls.

The continued strong cruise schedule highlights the island’s growing popularity among major cruise operators and reflects the sustained recovery and expansion of Caribbean cruise tourism.

Complete Cruise Schedule – St. Kitts (March 2026)

March 1 (Sunday) 
Wind Spirit 
Ambition

March 2 (Monday) 
Viking Sea

March 3 (Tuesday) 
Arvia 
Marella Discovery 2 
Oceania Allura

March 4 (Wednesday) 
Mein Schiff 2 
Celebrity Apex

March 5 (Thursday) 
Celebrity Beyond 
Marella Explorer 
Seabourn Ovation 
Wind Surf

March 6 (Friday) 
Costa Pacifica 
Oceania Nautica 
Silver Ray 
Valiant Lady

March 7 (Saturday) 
Costa Fascinosa 
Norwegian Sky 
Queen Victoria

March 8 (Sunday) 
Aida Perla 
Star Seeker 
Valiant Lady

March 9 (Monday) 
Seabourn Ovation 
Wind Spirit

March 10 (Tuesday) 
Aidablu 
Odyssey of the Seas 
Seven Seas Grandeur

March 11 (Wednesday) 
MSC Virtuosa

March 12 (Thursday) 
Aidasol 
Oceania Insignia 
Ambition 
SeaDream I 
Viking Sea

March 13 (Friday) 
Celebrity Ascent 
Enchanted Princess

March 14 (Saturday) 
Marella Discovery 2 
Norwegian Sky

March 16 (Monday) 
Arvia 
Seabourn Ovation

March 17 (Tuesday) 
Aidasol 
Brilliant Lady 
Celebrity Eclipse 
Grand Princess

March 18 (Wednesday) 
Celebrity Apex 
Mein Schiff 2

March 19 (Thursday) 
Celebrity Beyond 
Marella Explorer

March 20 (Friday) 
Valiant Lady

March 21 (Saturday) 
Norwegian Sky 
Zuiderdam

March 22 (Sunday) 
Valiant Lady 
Star Seeker

March 23 (Monday) 
Britannia 
Wind Spirit

March 24 (Tuesday) 
Aidablu

March 25 (Wednesday) 
Brilliance of the Seas 
MSC Virtuosa

March 26 (Thursday) 
Seabourn Ovation 
Vision of the Seas 
Viking Sea 
Wind Surf

March 27 (Friday) 
Star Clipper

March 28 (Saturday) 
Norwegian Sky

March 30 (Monday) 
Marella Discovery 2 
Seabourn Ovation

March 31 (Tuesday) 
Fred Olsen Bolette 
Celebrity Eclipse 
Marella Explorer

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Lucia tourism arrival figures not all that rosy says SLP

2026-03-08 07:54:11

Uncategorised

Dominica: Police confirm weekend shooting

2026-03-08 07:54:11

Uncategorised

Gertrude Roberts, former minister, laid to rest accorded with an official...

2026-03-08 07:54:11

Uncategorised

Amory: PM's Independence lecture series brigs home international perspect...

2026-03-08 07:54:11

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis gov't to study effectiveness of explorers movement

2026-03-08 07:54:11

35-year-old rapes teen after threatening her to leak explicit photos (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Jamaica: 35-year-old rapes teen after threatening her to leak explicit ph...

2026-03-08 07:54:11

Belize

Tragedy in Belize: Man kills ex-partner, her mother over 2-year-old daugh...

2026-03-08 07:54:11

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Kingston Turns Yellow: Massive supporter turnout marks Godwin Friday's of...

2026-03-08 07:54:11