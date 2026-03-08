St. Kitts to welcome 68 cruises this month with over 130,000 passengers expected
Tourism authorities report that multiple major cruise liners are scheduled to arrive at Port Zante this month, with some days seeing three or more ships in port at the same time.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
St. Kitts and Nevis: The island of St. Kitts is set for a busy cruise month as the March 2026 cruise schedule features 68 cruise ship calls which are expected to bring more than 130,000 passengers to the destination.
According to the official cruise schedule released by local tourism authorities, vessels from several of the world’s leading cruise lines will dock at Port Zante throughout the month with several days welcoming more than three vessels simultaneously.
The schedule began on March 1 when Wind Spirit and Ambition made a cruise call to the island. Some of the major cruise ships scheduled to visit include Arvia, MSC Virtuosa, Odyssey of the Seas, Celebrity Beyond, Enchanted Princess, Brilliance of the Seas, Grand Princess, Norwegian Sky, Queen Victoria and Costa Pacifica.
One of the busiest days of the month is expected to be March 17 when a total of four ships including Aidasol, Brilliant Lady, Celebrity Eclipse and Grand Princess are scheduled to dock on the same day. Luxury vessels such as Silver Ray, Seabourn Ovation, Seven Seas Grandeur and Viking Sea are also included in the lineup which will bring high-value visitors who typically spend more on excursions, dining and local experiences.
Cruise arrivals are expected to provide a significant boost to the island’s economy as it will highly benefit taxi operators, tour guides, restaurants, craft vendors and small businesses across St. Kitts.
Based on typical passenger capacities of the visiting ships, tourism stakeholders estimate that more than 130,000 cruise passengers could arrive in St. Kitts during March alone and this does not include thousands of crew members who also visit the island during port calls.
The continued strong cruise schedule highlights the island’s growing popularity among major cruise operators and reflects the sustained recovery and expansion of Caribbean cruise tourism.
Complete Cruise Schedule – St. Kitts (March 2026)
March 1 (Sunday)
Wind Spirit
Ambition
March 2 (Monday)
Viking Sea
March 3 (Tuesday)
Arvia
Marella Discovery 2
Oceania Allura
March 4 (Wednesday)
Mein Schiff 2
Celebrity Apex
March 5 (Thursday)
Celebrity Beyond
Marella Explorer
Seabourn Ovation
Wind Surf
March 6 (Friday)
Costa Pacifica
Oceania Nautica
Silver Ray
Valiant Lady
March 7 (Saturday)
Costa Fascinosa
Norwegian Sky
Queen Victoria
March 8 (Sunday)
Aida Perla
Star Seeker
Valiant Lady
March 9 (Monday)
Seabourn Ovation
Wind Spirit
March 10 (Tuesday)
Aidablu
Odyssey of the Seas
Seven Seas Grandeur
March 11 (Wednesday)
MSC Virtuosa
March 12 (Thursday)
Aidasol
Oceania Insignia
Ambition
SeaDream I
Viking Sea
March 13 (Friday)
Celebrity Ascent
Enchanted Princess
March 14 (Saturday)
Marella Discovery 2
Norwegian Sky
March 16 (Monday)
Arvia
Seabourn Ovation
March 17 (Tuesday)
Aidasol
Brilliant Lady
Celebrity Eclipse
Grand Princess
March 18 (Wednesday)
Celebrity Apex
Mein Schiff 2
March 19 (Thursday)
Celebrity Beyond
Marella Explorer
March 20 (Friday)
Valiant Lady
March 21 (Saturday)
Norwegian Sky
Zuiderdam
March 22 (Sunday)
Valiant Lady
Star Seeker
March 23 (Monday)
Britannia
Wind Spirit
March 24 (Tuesday)
Aidablu
March 25 (Wednesday)
Brilliance of the Seas
MSC Virtuosa
March 26 (Thursday)
Seabourn Ovation
Vision of the Seas
Viking Sea
Wind Surf
March 27 (Friday)
Star Clipper
March 28 (Saturday)
Norwegian Sky
March 30 (Monday)
Marella Discovery 2
Seabourn Ovation
March 31 (Tuesday)
Fred Olsen Bolette
Celebrity Eclipse
Marella Explorer
