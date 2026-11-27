Guyana’s One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket will open on November 29, five days earlier than the date originally listed on the 2026 tourism calendar.

Guyana will open its One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket on Sunday, November 29, 2026, from 5:30 p.m., just over a week before the previously stated date on the 2026 tourism calendar.

Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister Susan Rodrigues revealed the new date in an invitation issued on November 24, 2026, noting that the village will open near the Cenotaph, in front of the Bank of Guyana in Georgetown.

“​Join the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce for the grand opening of the One Guyana Christmas Village & Supermarket!,” she wrote.

In a separate post featuring the visuals from the Christmas Village, shared by Rodrigues, she noted, “The One Guyana Christmas Village and Supermarket returns from November 29 to December 31, bringing together local Christmas foods, shopping, Guyanese businesses, entertainment and activities for the entire family.”

According to the tourism calendar, the launch of the Christmas Village was listed on December 4, 2026, however, the change has brought the launch forward by five days.

The village will then operate along Main Street until the end of the year, December 31, 2026. It is expected to offer Guyanese cuisine, retail and family attractions for the visitors.

Each year the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce holds a Christmas Village. In 2024, the ministry added a One Guyana Supermarket area to further support local small businesses and farming sectors. Last year the village opened on December 5, 2025 and operated until December 31.

This year marks Guyana’s 60th year of independence. According to the tourism listings, the village is also set to be the final event on the 2026 Diamond Jubilee calendar.