A gastrointestinal outbreak affected 148 passengers and crew aboard the Caribbean Princess during a 12-night voyage, prompting a CDC investigation after the ship returned to Fort Lauderdale.

Florida: The Caribbean Princess had a gastrointestinal outbreak while on a 12-night voyage, as the health officials are currently investigating the outbreak following the return of the cruise to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on November 23, 2026.

According to reports, approximately 148 passengers and crew reported falling ill during the voyage.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that 134 of the 2,936 passengers and 14 of the 1,132 crew members on board showed the symptoms.

This equates to 4.6 percent of passengers and for crew to 1.2 percent. Common symptoms included vomiting and diarrhoea.

The Caribbean Princess departed Fort Lauderdale on November 11, 2026 on a Panama Canal itinerary. The outbreak was first reported on November 15, 2026, just a few days into the voyage.

The CDC reported that the cause of the outbreak has not been identified yet, however, noted that the Norovirus is often behind outbreaks of this kind on cruise ships.

The agency said it may take time to figure out what is responsible for this. CBS Miami reported that health experts warned more people could still fall ill.

The CDC noted that the cruise line's crew implemented extra deep cleaning and disinfection, isolated the sick passengers and crew and collected their stool samples for lab testing.

The crew also consulted the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program for sanitation and case reporting.

Princess Cruises described the situation as limited, noting that "a limited number of guests aboard Caribbean Princess have reported mild gastrointestinal illness."

The ship will get sanitised in port before its next sailing, and passengers booked on that cruise have been alerted to contact Princess Cruises directly about any changes.

Passengers after disembarking said the ship was cleaned constantly once people began falling sick.

Usually, the CDC publishes a notification regarding an outbreak when at least three percent of the passengers or crew reports illness and the three percent mark has been exceeded in this instance.

According to reports, this is the fourth Princess Cruises vessel to experience a gastrointestinal outbreak in 2026