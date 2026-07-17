Dog carrying human jawbone leads to discovery of skeletal remains in Trinidad

Search and rescue volunteers located skeletal remains in dense shrubs after residents reported seeing a dog carrying what appeared to be a human jawbone through the Mon Repos community.

Trinidad and Tobago: A dog carrying what appeared to be a human jawbone in its mouth led searchers to a very disturbing discovery in Mon Repos, San Fernando, on Thursday.

The Hunters Search and Rescue team, headed by Vallence Rambharat, was called to investigate the scene at around 5 pm. The team searched the nearby area along Wooding Street and found skeletal remains in nearby shrubs.

“Hunter's search and rescue team has just located a body about a hundred, two hundred feet off of Woodin's feet in the Monrepo area. The story started this morning when a resident of the nearby Cipriani street observed the lower jaw of a human being right here in this spot on Cipriani street,” said Rambharat.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition with a detached skull and pieces of clothes. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was notified immediately. Officers arrived and secured the area, while crime scene investigators examined the remains.

The remains are expected to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, where experts will work to determine the identity of the deceased and determine cause of death.

More information has yet to be provided by the police as investigations are still into the incident.

Locals have taken to social media to express their shock about this finding. One individual said, “This is so sad. I hope their family find closure. Also the dog should get an award and possibly join the team.”

Another person stated, “So who called hunter search and rescue??? because the police should be the ones looking for that body.. i believe hunter search and rescue be incorporated into the police service make them a specialised unit also let them train others.”