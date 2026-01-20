Guyana: Baby declared dead at New Amsterdam Hospital, found alive during burial preparations, later dies

Guyana: New Amsterdam hospital pronounced new born baby dead, while on the way for burial baby came back to life and was subsequently rushed to the hospital. The baby was then placed on oxygen and following day was again pronounced dead.



WIN is calling on the Ministry of Health to immediately launch an investigation into these heart wrenching allegations. Below is a detailed report from the mother of the baby and a blurred image of the baby that was handed to the family.



Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time: Approximately 18:00 hrs

Hospital: New Amsterdam Hospital

First pregnancy

Gestation: Approximately 6 months and few days (preterm)



On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at approximately 18:00 hrs, I began experiencing severe back contractions accompanied by light vaginal spotting. My mother immediately took me to Port Mourant Hospital for medical attention.

Upon arrival, I was promptly attended to by the doctor and nurses on duty. The doctor examined me, administered an injection for pain relief, and ordered an ultrasound and blood tests to be done the following day. He explained that although my pregnancy was preterm, the baby was engaged low, and my cervix felt slightly soft. He advised me that if I experienced any further symptoms, I should go to New Amsterdam Hospital, as this was my first pregnancy.

After returning home, I used the bathroom and noticed active bleeding. Based on the doctor’s advice, I immediately proceeded to New Amsterdam Hospital.

Upon arrival, I was directed to the labor room due to signs of labor. Staff reviewed my clinic card and noted that the pregnancy was only six months and a few days, after which I was told that I needed to go to the Emergency Department before further care could be provided. Despite being in severe pain, I was required to go outside to register, a process that took a considerable amount of time.

When I eventually entered the Emergency Department, I presented the referral document from Port Mourant Hospital. I was informed that “Port Mourant Hospital has to do what they have to do, and New Amsterdam Hospital has to do what they have to do.”

I was examined by Dr. Herman and his team, who explained that there was a 50/50 chance of survival for my baby due to the preterm status. I was sent for an ultrasound, after which my vital signs were taken and blood samples collected. I was informed that treatment would be administered to attempt to stop the contractions, with the explanation that such treatment may or may not be successful.

I was admitted to Ward 3 that evening. On duty in the ward were a pregnant nursing assistant and a patient care assistant. During the night, I experienced frequent urination, repeatedly going to the bathroom. I was groaning in pain while in bed. The nurses were sleeping during this time.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the pain became increasingly severe. I called the nurses, who asked me to rate my pain on a scale of 1 to 10. I stated that my pain level was 7. The nurse contacted the doctor, who instructed her to administer two Panadol tablets.

The pain became unbearable. I collapsed to the floor and began screaming in pain. A senior nurse (“sister”) later entered the ward and administered an intravenous injection for pain. She informed me that I was in labor, stating that “this is how it is.” No doctor or midwife was present at this time.

I requested assistance with back rubbing, which was provided by the patient care assistant. I was advised by the nurses not to move too much or scream, and to breathe in and out during contractions. After some time, I was given a bedpan and instructed to strain over it, with the explanation that “when all the clotted blood comes out, the pain will stop.”

My lower body felt extremely heavy, and I was unable to move. While lying on my back, the pain intensified significantly. I felt something descending in my vagina. I pressed my body into the bed, raised my feet, applied pressure to my pelvis, and pushed. I felt a strong force, and a completely developed baby was delivered.

After delivery, a doctor entered the ward and attended to me. He pressed my abdomen, instructed me to cough to deliver the placenta, and examined me to check for any tears.

The baby, along with the placenta still attached, was placed into the bedpan. The baby was not sounded, cried, or assessed immediately to confirm signs of life. I recall one nurse stating that “he just breathed.” The umbilical cord wasn’t detached, and the baby was taken to the front of the ward.

I was later informed that I had two options:

• Allow my relatives to collect the baby, or

• Allow the hospital to dispose of the baby

I informed the staff that my family would collect the baby. I contacted my family and explained the situation. The baby was placed in a box with the placenta still attached and handed over to my relatives.

My family took the baby to Corentyne. At approximately 10:00 hrs, while preparing to bury the baby, they discovered that the baby was still alive. The baby was immediately rushed back to the hospital, where he was admitted to the NICU and oxygen was administered in the presence of my family.

Later that day, when my family visited, they were informed that the baby was gasping approximately every 20 minutes. During the entire time I remained admitted, no one informed me of these developments. I was completely unaware of my baby’s condition.

On Friday morning, shortly after 8:00 hrs, a doctor came to the ward and informed me that my baby had taken his last breath.

I understand the risks associated with preterm birth. However, the following questions and concerns remain unanswered:

• Why was my child not assessed or sounded immediately at birth?

• Why was the umbilical cord and placenta not removed promptly?

• Why was my baby not immediately tidied, resuscitated, and given medical attention?

• How many other mothers have experienced similar situations?

• How can a hospital be so negligent with patients’ lives?

• What if the baby had remained inside me and I bled to death?

• Why was no doctor or midwife present during delivery?

• After all these events, Dr. Herman later wrote a report on Thursday morning and asked my family to sign it.

• Was this an attempt to protect himself?

• The hospital claims that the baby died at birth, yet:

• Why was the baby later placed on oxygen?

• Why was it stated that the baby was gasping after being returned alive?

• Is this considered acceptable healthcare in Guyana?



I am a first-time mother. After the baby was removed in the bedpan, I fell asleep due to extreme weakness. I believed my baby had already died, which is why I responded as I did when asked about arrangements.

"This experience has left me deeply traumatized and fearful, not only for my own life but for the lives of other mothers and babies who may face similar treatment. I am seeking answers, accountability, and justice for my son. PREGNANCY IS LIFE AND DEATH, NO MATTER THE AGE OF THE PREGNANCY. WHILE IN LABOUR BOTH MOTHER AND CHILD SHOULD BE PROPERLY CARED FOR. AT THIS TIME, MY PREGNANCY AGE ISN'T THE ISSUE. WHAT WENT ON IS THE BIGGEST ISSUE. Because of my first terrible experience, I am scared of the hospital, doctors, and nurses. How will I have the mind to give birth again?"

Although the baby went through this journey, the colour of the baby's skin, hands, or feet didn’t change.

Note:

• Baby was in the cold pan from 3 am and was handed over to family members at the 6:30 am visit.

• They took him away and returned with him, like, after 10 am the same morning, still alive. This has proven that he was indeed a healthy and strong baby. He showed healthiness with the ultrasound a few hours before birth.

• The first time he was handed over to my parents, the second time he was placed in the mortuary before the second arrival of my family, no one knew that he was in the mortuary. When the family arrived, they were told that he was over there. I felt that at least he should have been handed over to me, or they should have left him until my mom returns.

• These are the questions that are haunting my mind:

• Who are they trying to protect, and what are they trying to cover up?

• At least he was my child and not an animal; he was treated like an animal,

• I want to know what time he was placed in the mortuary and why no one was informed that he was placed there; they had my family's number.

• Where were they afraid, for the second time, that he might be alive, and they declared him dead, I felt betrayed and disrespected.