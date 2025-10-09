2025-10-09 06:13:19
Dominica crowned Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination 2025 at World Travel Awards

Dominica was named the Caribbean's Leading Nature Destination 2025, with Jungle Bay Dominica winning Caribbean's Leading Retreat 2025 at the World Travel Awards.

Dominica: Known for its pristine coast, lush rainforest, and cuisine as vibrant as its landscapes, Dominica has been celebrated this year at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2025.

The island nation was named as the Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination 2025 as the Jungle Bay Dominica was declared the winner of Caribbean’s Leading Retreat 2025 at the World Travel Awards.

Reportedly the 2025 World Travel Awards, also known as one of the hospitality world's most prestigious events, took place at Saint Lucia on October 4 with this year’s celebration of excellence hosted at the Sandals Grande, a  Saint Lucian resort renowned for its breathtaking beauty, luxurious amenities, and impeccable service.

This year’s event reportedly welcomed travel and tourism leaders across the Caribbean and North America, with Dominica, popular for its glorious beaches and lovely warm climate being one of the prestigious island nations honored at the event.

Honors which highlighted the island’s dedication to sustainable tourism and its reputation as the Caribbean’s ultimate nature and wellness escape.

The exclusive VIP event at Saint Lucian’s Sandals Grande marks the third stop of the World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Tour 2025. The tour is also set to include key destinations to host the event in Cancun (Mexico), Hong Kong, Tanzania, and Sardinia (Italy), before concluding with the prestigious Grand Final in Bahrain.

The World Travel Awards brought together travel industry figureheads from across the region to Saint Lucia, to join the memorable celebration of the finest brands in travel and tourism.

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

