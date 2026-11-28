Dominica welcomed more than 5,000 cruise passengers on November 26 as Celebrity Constellation, Rhapsody of the Seas and Seabourn Quest called at the island, with tourism officials highlighting opportunities for local businesses.

Dominica welcomed over 5000 cruise passengers on November 26, 2026, following the arrival of Celebrity Constellation, Rhapsody of the Seas and the Seabourn Quest. Tourism officials emphasised that an increase in visitor numbers will benefit local businesses.

“As our 2026/2027 cruise season grows, our focus is clear: more visitors must mean more business for our people,” the Dominica Ministry of Tourism noted in a social media post.

According to the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Rhapsody of the Seas docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, Celebrity Constellation was berthed at Woodbridge Bay Port and Seabourn Quest was anchored offshore.

“Roseau was buzzing with cruise activity today as Dominica welcomed three cruise ships carrying over 5,000 passengers,” Discover Dominica noted.

The authority also mentioned that the island was buzzing with vending activity, visitors exploring the Botanic Gardens and Morne Bruce, and the vibrant energy of cruise season.

Traffic alerts were issued for both Roseau and Woodbridge Bay.

The cruise season began on October 8, 2026 with the arrival of Rhapsody of the Seas, which was carrying about 2,100 passengers.

The Ministry of Tourism has predicted that there will be 267 ship calls and more than 475,000 cruise passengers this season, as the government is aiming to achieve its goal of one million cruise passengers annually.

Local vendors, taxi drivers, tour guides and other small businesses are expected to benefit from the growth in cruise arrivals. Along with a greater number of ships due through to April 2027, the tourism sector aims to maximise spending by visitors with local businesses, especially in Roseau where much on-shore activities takes place.

Costa Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea, Marella Cruises and AIDA Cruises are among the cruise lines which are due to visit this year. MSC World Europa is set to be the biggest vessel to land in Dominica.