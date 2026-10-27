Dominica outperforms regional CSEC average in 30 of 32 subjects, Education Minister reveals

Dominica recorded pass rates of 88.4% in English and 94.9% in Mathematics, while Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit called for greater emphasis on critical thinking, technology and practical skills in schools.

Dominica: Dominica has recorded academic performance above the regional average in 30 of the 32 subjects assessed in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations. The revelation was made by Education Minister Octavia Alfred during the inaugural National Schools Awards Ceremony 2026.

While speaking at the ceremony which recognised outstanding students and exemplary schools across the island, Minister Alfred announced that Dominica performed 11.3% above the regional CSEC average and said that this highlights the country’s achievements in secondary education.

The Minister also reported pass rates of 88.4% in English and 94.9% in Mathematics and noted that numeracy levels continue to improve. However, she acknowledged that further efforts are needed to strengthen students' creative writing skills.

Alfred attributed the achievements to the collective efforts of students, teachers, parents and school administrators and emphasised that academic success is built through consistent dedication and support.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to investing in teacher training, educational resources and improved working conditions and ensured that every Dominican child has access to quality education regardless of their circumstances.

The ceremony also featured an address by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who called for continued reforms to Dominica's education system to prepare students for a rapidly changing world.

PM Skerrit emphasised that advancements in technology, artificial intelligence and modern working environments are transforming the skills young people will require in the future.

"We cannot prepare them for that world by simply teaching them to memorise information and repeat it during an examination," the Prime Minister stated.

He stressed the importance of developing critical and analytical thinking among students and encouraged schools to promote creativity, independent judgement, problem-solving and the confidence to question established ideas.

According to Dr Skerrit, classrooms should provide opportunities for students to explore different perspectives, examine evidence and develop practical solutions to challenges. He added that these skills are increasingly important in helping young people identify misinformation and make informed decisions.

The Prime Minister further outlined the need to strengthen literacy and numeracy, expand technical and vocational education, incorporate appropriate technology into classrooms and provide greater support for students with different learning needs.

While congratulating students on their examination achievements, the Prime Minister maintained that academic results alone should not determine a child's potential or future opportunities.

He welcomed the Ministry of Education's decision to recognise schools for excellence in agriculture, performing arts, modern languages, community service, innovation, cultural preservation and school safety.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister also congratulated 42 students for their outstanding academic performance, encouraging them to continue developing their talents and contribute meaningfully to Dominica's future.

The inaugural awards ceremony, held under the theme "Celebrating Excellence, Recognizing Achievement, Inspiring Greatness," recognised student and school achievements during the 2025–2026 academic year.

Education officials confirmed that the initiative will continue annually while providing a national platform to recognise academic excellence, practical skills and achievements across Dominica's education system.