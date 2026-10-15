Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says 16 doctors employed directly by the Hospital Authority at Dominica China Friendship Hospital missed their September salaries.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has officially announced that only 16 doctors, who were employed directly by the Hospital Authority at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH), missed their salaries for the month of September, pushing back on the suggestions that doctors across the public health system had gone unpaid for months.

PM Skerrit addressed the remarks in a meeting that was held on Wednesday, October 14, along with the Ministry of Health, the Hospital Authority, the Public Service Union (PSU) and representatives of the doctors.

The meeting was held after concerns were raised by the doctors at the hospital and after public claims by United Workers Party (UWP) representative Thompson Fontaine noting, “Medical doctors in Dominica take action after more than 80 of their number working in government run hospitals go unpaid.”

Fontaine had also called out the Dominica Labour Party, and PM Skerrit noting, “Failed promises, no salaries, countless years without being appointed, no gratuities are just a few of the many woes of Doctors working in Dominica under the Skerrit-led Administration.”

Skerrit announced that the government had employed about 70 doctors in the public health system, but only 15 (now 16) were employed by the Hospital Authority.

He noted that all other doctors are being paid directly by the Ministry of Health and have had no issues with basic pay or allowances.

“As a matter of fact, all doctor salaries except those 15 were paid by the Ministry of Health directly,” he said.

PM Skerrit also confirmed that the cheque for the 16 doctors was sent to the Hospital Authority and that payments were being transmitted to their bank accounts as he spoke.

He noted that, in October, the Ministry of Health will pay all doctors directly on behalf of the Hospital Authority, along with the additional funds allocated to cover the cost.

“So from October all of the doctors will be paid directly by the ministry of health,” Skerrit noted.

The Prime Minister mentioned that two doctors, and in one month four, were not paid as the officials are working to determine how much is owed by them to the respective doctors.

He noted that there is a possibility that the doctors may not have been uploaded onto the Hospital Authority’s system, adding that the matter would be dealt with by this week.

“We are seeking to determine how much is owed to those doctors and I believe that it is the view that those doctors may not have been uploaded on the hospital authorities system and that might have been a situation where somebody fallen through the cracks on the system but that will be dealt with this week.”

Skerrit described the problem as administrative and structural, and said it would be reviewed to ensure hospital staff do not face similar delays in the future.

PM Skerrit reportedly announced that if there was a situation where all doctors were not paid in 6 months and all doctors were not paid in 6 months, he would immediately resign

“If it was a situation where all doctors were not paid in six months, I would resign today,” he said.

The Prime Minister further announced that a committee has been set up to examine deeper issues at the hospital, which will include the Board of Management, union representatives, the Hospital Authority board and CEO, and doctors, whom he has asked to be directly represented.

He noted that the committee will report to him weekly, and he will meet with it monthly.

Dr. Diane Robinson spoke on behalf of the doctors at the DCFH and acknowledged that the number of affected physicians quoted earlier was higher than the actual figure once the specifics were reviewed.

“The number that was quoted yesterday was more than um the actual number after the specifics were looked at and we thank you for your clarity on that,” she noted.

Lastly, the doctors noted that they look forward to working with the new committee to strengthen the relationship between doctors, the hospital and the board.