Taxi driver and passenger charged after unlicensed firearm found in Belize City

Belize: A 20-year-old taxi driver and his passenger were charged and remanded on Friday, January 16, 2026, after police found an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in their taxi on Basra Street, Belize City.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Norman Grant, a taxi driver of Amara Avenue, and 31-year-old Cherries Card, a call center agent of Tigris Street.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Friday, when the police officers received reports of illegal firearms and ammunition being transported in a black Ford Escape SUV traveling on Tigris Street, Belize City.

Following which the officers immediately took action and followed the vehicle, which they also believed to be involved in a previous shooting incident, occurred on the same incident earlier at around 3:00 a.m., in the Newtown Barracks area.

During that chase, the vehicle turned towards Basra Street and then parked beside the St. John’s Credit Union Limited building, reacting to which the officers went to the occupants and questioned them.

Responding to which, the driver of the vehicle Grant told them that “he was renting the vehicle with an intention to buy it later.” and when police asked if they had anything illegal inside the vehicle, Grant replied with an answer “yes I have a gun but not its license.”

Then officers called the crime personnel who checked the vehicle properly and discovered apparent bullet holes on the right passenger door and rear passenger door. The personnel further checked it which led to the discovery of a black 9mm Taurus firearm with a fitted magazine containing four live rounds of ammunition.

After that both the individuals were charged and transported to the police station where the officers interrogated them and arranged a hearing of court on Monday, January 19.

On 19, both the suspects appeared before the Senior Magistrate in Court #2 at the Belize City Magistrate’s Court, where they both were jointly charged under Arms Act for keeping illegal firearms and ammunition without its license.

During the trial both the suspects pleaded not guilty as Card told the court that “she was just taking a lift, he was giving me a ride. I have a job, I am earning myself and I can't miss my work.”

Reacting to which the presiding magistrate explained that “Card should be given an opportunity to present her defence” and justice also explained that “this proceeding was just for an arraignment purpose only.”

Lastly, the Justice also stated that due to the nature of the crime and charges both the suspects cannot be granted bail and have to be remanded into custody at the Belize Central Prison until March 20, 2026.