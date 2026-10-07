Dominica: PM Skerrit congratulates Indian PM Modi on 25 years as Head of Government

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 years of continuous service as head of government, highlighting the longstanding ties between the two countries.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has congratulated India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government, highlighting how his journey started from Gujarat and has continued through the leadership of India.

Prime Minister Skerrit shared the warm message and wishes along with a photograph of him and Modi on X (Twitter).

My dear friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi, I warmly congratulate you on 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government, a journey that began in Gujarat and has continued through your leadership of India. As you mark this milestone, I wish to express my appreciation for the friendship you have extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to our people. I value the bond between our nations and look forward to building on it in the years ahead. On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, and personally, I wish you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the people of India. — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) October 7, 2026

“My dear friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi, I warmly congratulate you on 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government, a journey that began in Gujarat and has continued through your leadership of India,” PM Skerrit wrote.

He further emphasised the friendship between Dominica and India and how Modi has always shown generosity to the people of Dominica.

Skerrit noted that he values the bond between the nations and looks forward to building on it in the following years.

“I value the bond between our nations and look forward to building on it in the years ahead,” he wrote.

Lastly, Skerrit wished Prime Minister Modi good health, strength, and continued success in his service to the people of India on behalf of the Government and people of Dominica.

Both the leaders share a very good bond as they have met on several occasions in recent years and deepened their relations with each other.

The partnership between India and Dominica has developed over the years in renewable energy, health, disaster management, and capacity-building among others.

The relationship between the two nations has been particularly significant since the COVID-19 pandemic, during which India assisted Dominica in its time of need by donating its Vaccine Maitri initiative and donating 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

India has also provided a total of $250,000 in aid towards five community development projects developing across Dominica, which includes the rehabilitation of a basketball court in Grand Bay and construction of a footpath crossing, in Fond St. Jean.