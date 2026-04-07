St. Kitts and Nevis officially opens High Commission in India

Under the leadership of Dr. Terrance Drew, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to expand its global diplomatic presence and deepen strategic international partnerships.

St. Kitts and Nevis’s first diplomatic mission in India was officially commissioned on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. in New Delhi. The chief guest of the ceremony was India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar. St. Kitts and Nevis Foreign Affairs Minister, Denzil Douglas, also attended the ceremony.

Under the leadership of Dr. Terrance Drew, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to expand its global diplomatic presence and deepen strategic international partnerships. With the new High Commission officially opened now, the federation has enhanced its bilateral relations with India across trade, tourism and cultural exchange.

A brief ceremony took place in the evening to mark the official commissioning which included a ceremonial lamp-lighting inauguration which symbolised new beginnings along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally declare the mission open.

St. Kitts and Nevis Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Denzil Douglas attended the official ceremony for the opening of the diplomatic mission while he was on an official visit to India. He was also accompanied by Foreign Service Officer with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis Jazzée Connor.

The ceremony was also attended by High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis to India Gurdip Dev Bath and Minister of External Affairs of India Dr S Jaishankar.

In his remarks, Dr. Douglas described the opening as a truly historic occasion and noted that the establishment of a resident diplomatic mission reflects a shift from dialogue to delivery which is aimed at translating shared priorities into practical cooperation and meaningful opportunities for both countries.

“Today’s milestone marks both a deepening of our bonds of friendship, and a renewed commitment by my government to elevate this partnership to new heights,” he added.

Dr Douglas also underscored that the High Commission will play a critical role in advancing cooperation across key areas such as sustainable development, renewable energy, education, technology and investment while strengthening people-to-people ties and expanding South-South collaboration.

Dr S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, speaking at the opening ceremony of the High Commission, shared that they are looking forward to strengthening relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the opening of High Commission of Saint Kitts and Nevis in New Delhi.



🇮🇳 🇰🇳 https://t.co/kibJg0x9N2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 7, 2026

Delivering the vote of thanks, Jazzée Connor expressed sincere appreciation to Dr. Jaishankar for honouring the occasion with his presence and for India’s continued friendship and cooperation with St. Kitts and Nevis. She also extended gratitude to Dr. Douglas for his impactful remarks and acknowledged the leadership and dedication of High Commissioner Dev Bath in bringing the mission to life.

Connor noted that the ceremony marks an important step in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations and expressed optimism for the continued growth of this valued partnership while thanking all attendees for contributing to the significance of the evening.