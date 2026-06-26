Bahamas: 91-year-old woman alleges sexual assault by family member; Police investigate

Detectives from the Sexual Offences Unit have launched an investigation and are searching for the suspect.

Bahamas: A 91-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Mount Royal Avenue area in The Bahamas on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

According to preliminary reports by Royal Bahamas Police Force, the woman went to a police station shortly after 10:00 am. She told the officers that she was raped by a family member the same day at around 5:00 am.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department responded to the report and helped the woman receive medical attention.

Detectives from the Sexual Offences Unit are heading the investigations, along with the officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force. They are trying to locate and arrest the suspect while also questioning the victim about the events that led to the assault.

Authorities are also asking members of the public with any relevant information that could help locate the suspect to contact 911, 919, local police stations, or the Criminal Investigation Department on 502-9991. Any anonymous information may be provided to Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS (8477).

Locals are also sharing their sadness and concern on social media. One individual said, “Great God from Zion a family member? A 91 years old ? How long he was doing this to others it can’t just be this one time hell no his bucket bottom drop out this time. There must be some kind of punishment for men like him when they catch them he wouldn’t been able to use that again.”

Another person stated, “When are we gonna get serious with penalties of this nature cause 3-5 years isn’t cutting it, cause now sexual assaults are recurring to frequent.”

This was also the third sexual assault case reported in just one week. The other two cases involved teenagers and are also being investigated.