Two sexual assault cases under investigation in Trinidad and Tobago

In one case, a suspect allegedly forced two individuals from their home, while in a separate incident a woman reported being assaulted by her common-law partner after he entered her residence.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police are investigating two separate cases of sexual assault which took place early Monday morning, June 22, 2026.

An 18-year-old woman and a young man were asleep in their residence when a known person woke them up and forced them to accompany him to a different place within the Central Division.

According to Trinidad and Tobago Police Force, the suspect sexually assaulted the woman. The man managed to escape the scene and called the police.

Officers immediately responded to the report and arrived at the location where they found the woman. They took both the victims to a police station, where the victim also received medical treatment.

A case of domestic sexual assault

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old woman was sleeping in her home when she woke up to knocking on her door. She opened the door and found her common-law husband who asked to enter her room.

According to the victim’s statement, the man allegedly forced his way into the room after she refused to let him in. The man then sexually assaulted her.

An investigation has been launched into both the cases, as the police continued to question the victims and review the CCTV footage. They are also looking for evidence at the crime scene.

Locals are expressing their sympathies for both the victims and are asking for stronger punishments for the accused on social media. One individual said, “How do these people have courage to do something like this? They not even afraid of god anymore.”

Another person said, “Hope the officers find the truth soon and punish the suspects strictly so they never think of doing smthng this like again ever.”