Guyana: Suspect arrested after body found in Berbice River following fatal altercation

The body was found floating in the Berbice River days after the victim went missing following an altercation with the suspect.

Guyana: The suspect in the disappearance and murder of 68-year-old Cledwin Gordon has been arrested by the Guyana Police Force. The victim was last seen on October 10, after being involved in an altercation with the suspect which prompted concerns for his safety, according to the official reports.

The Regional Division #6 received a report about an incident at DeVeldt village, near Berbice River on October 11 around 12:39 hrs. Upon reaching, the officials were told about the altercation by the residents and during their search of the area, they recovered a cutlass.

The officers said that they sent the cutlass to the forensic centre as evidence, as they had a suspicion that the weapon had been used by the suspect during the altercation.

During the search they also detailed the suspect and kept him in their custody.

The police officials also conducted their search for Cledwin Gordon, also known as “Smokey” but their efforts were futile. However on Sunday morning, someone discovered the body of the victim and immediately contacted the officials.

Upon reaching the officials of Regional Division #6 witnessed that the body of the man was floating in the Berbice River located at DeVeldt Village.

After that they removed the body of the victim from the river and examined the body to identify, after that they transported the body to the Bath Settlement Regional Hospital where the medical staff examined him and officially pronounced him dead.

Later the body was taken to the Bailey’s Funeral Home for post mortem examination and according to post-mortem examination reports the victim ‘Gordon’ was died from an incised wound to the neck.

Authorities further revealed that on Monday they interviewed the suspect and during the interrogation he confessed his crime of killing Gordon during a drunken argument over alcohol left in a boat while they were fishing.

The identity of the suspect is also revealed by the officials as Ethilbert Sauers, a 49-year-old labourer from Develdt Village.

Officials also stated that the suspect is in custody and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.