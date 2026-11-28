The 207-metre Four Seasons I made its first call to Saint Lucia on November 25, docking at Marigot Bay as part of its inaugural Caribbean season.

Saint Lucia: The luxury yacht Four Seasons I officially made its inaugural call to the island on November 25, 2026, docking at Marigot Bay.

Officials welcomed Captain Henry and his crew onboard in Saint Lucia. A message shared over social media by the Saint Lucia Cruise port mentioned that visitors could enjoy the island's scenery and heritage together with the true spirit of Saint Lucia.

“A warm Saint Lucian welcome to Captain Henry and his crew. We are thrilled that guests had the opportunity to experience the island’s natural beauty, culture, and authentic Saint Lucian hospitality,” the statement read.

Four Seasons I is the first vessel of the Four Seasons Yachts fleet, which is part of the Four Seasons luxury hotels brand. 207 metres in length, the yacht has 95 suites and can carry up to 222 people, with one crew member for every guest.

As per the reports, the yacht began its maiden voyage in the Mediterranean on March 20, 2026, a date that coincides with the hotel brand’s 65th anniversary.

After spending the spring, summer and early autumn there, it repositioned across the Atlantic for its first Caribbean season.

During this period, the yacht’s schedule included a 10-day Thanksgiving voyage, which departed from Antigua, and involved stops in Grenada, Mayreau, Tobago, Saint Lucia, Martinique and St. Barts.

In Saint Lucia, the itinerary includes a full day anchored at Marigot Bay and an afternoon-to-late-evening call at Rodney Bay.

Marigot Bay is a sheltered natural bay on Saint Lucia’s western coast popular with visiting yachts.

Compared with traditional cruise ships, Four Seasons I offers a more residential atmosphere. The features of the cruise include a marina that opens on both sides of the hull for direct access to the water, 11 dining and lounge venues, and a spa.

Four Seasons Yachts has also announced a 2027-2028 Caribbean season comprising 18 voyages, with Thanksgiving and Christmas sailings again scheduled to call in the Lesser Antilles, with Saint Lucia among the islands listed.

This latest arrival further strengthens Saint Lucia’s profile as a growing destination for luxury yachting in the Eastern Caribbean.