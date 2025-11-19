St Kitts to welcome 10 cruise ships this week, signalling major boost for tourism 

St Kitts tourism officials reported that on Tuesday, the Azamara Quest and Coral Princess docked at Port Zante, while the Star Pride stayed in Basseterre Harbour.

St Kitts and Nevis: Eight cruise ships are set to visit St Kitts over the next four days while two vessels including the Spirit of Discovery and the Adventure of the Seas docked at Port Zante on Sunday, bringing the total to ten for this week.

According to the information by the tourism officials of St Kitts, the Azamara Quest and the Coral Princess berthed at Port Zante on Tuesday while the Star Pride anchored in the Basseterre harbour.

Today, AIDABLU, Brilliance of the Seas as well as Enchanted Princess are set to arrive in the island. The Azamara Quest with 684 passengers arrived from Dominica with its next stop, Charlestown, Nevis. Some 1936 passengers were onboard the Coral Princess which arrived from St. Thomas and departed for St. Maarten. No information was available on the number of passengers on the Star Pride.

The officials further said that the Marella Explorer II will be the only ship to berth at Port Zante tomorrow while the Renaissance will arrive the following day on November 21, 2025.

Eyewitnesses reported that most of the passengers along with scores of crew members came ashore to keep the taxi drivers, vendors, tour operators, restauranteurs and others involved in the tourism industry busy.

Passengers at the port shopped for locally made craft, perfume, souvenirs and jewellery on Port Zante while others went on organised as well as selected tours and trails of St Kitts through taxis and the St Kitts Scenic Railway.

As the island nation continues to receive cruise ships, the tourism officials are anticipating a major boost to the overall cruise tourism industry. They said that the passengers are injecting a lot to the economy as a whole by purchasing the local goods and services along with using cabs and taxis to tour across the island nation and visit the sister island Nevis.