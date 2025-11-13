Over 5,600 cruise visitors arrive to St Kitts as Mein Schiff 2, Celebrity Apex dock at Port Zante 

St Kitts Tourism Authority noted that, most of the 5,600 passengers from two cruise ships in port today, Wednesday, soaked up the St. Kitts experience.

St Kitts and Nevis: Port Zante in St Kitts was bustling with cruise activity on Wednesday as Mein Schiff 2 and Celebrity Apex brought over 5,600 visitors collectively to the island’s shores.

Several of the passengers came ashore to keep the taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restauranteurs and other persons in the tourism industry busy. The Mein Schiff II arrived from St. Maarten with 2,847 passengers and left late afternoon for the Dominican Republic while some 2,765 passengers were onboard the Celebrity Apex which arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico and left for Orlando, Florida.

With the cruise season already in motion in St Kitts, the tourism authority is expecting to welcome over 1 million cruise passengers, giving a major boost to the cruise tourism sector and the economy as a whole.

One of the main highlights of this season includes St Kitts being one of the three islands included in Royal Caribbean's Motorcycle-Theme Cruise in 2026.

According to the cruise ship company, the 7-night “Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day” cruise sets sail from Port Miami on November 1, 2026, and features calls at Perfect Day at CocoCay, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Basseterre, St. Kitts. The High Seas Rally cruise attracts motorcycle riders from across the US.

Apart from this, the island will also be welcoming inaugural calls from 13 international cruise lines. In her recent Stakeholder Meeting, Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, shared that St. Kitts continues to strengthen partnerships with cruise lines, reflecting the industry’s growing confidence in the destination.

She expressed her optimism and said that the island nation is all set to welcome over 1 million visitors which will make the 2025-2026 into another exciting chapter for making the country a thriving destination for international cruise companies.