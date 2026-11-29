DLP leader Roosevelt Skerrit has paid tribute to the late Rosie Douglas, recalling his influence on his political career while outlining major development projects and the party’s ambitions ahead of Dominica’s general election.

Dominica: Dominica Labour Party (DLP) political leader Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has credited the late Rosie Douglas with shaping his political journey, revealing that one of his primary motivations for entering politics in 2000 was to help Douglas become Prime Minister of Dominica.

“One of my main reasons for entering politics in 2000 was to help Rosie Douglas become the Prime Minister of Dominica,” he said.

Dr. Skerrit made the remarks during the DLP public meeting at Borough’s Square, in Portsmouth on November 28, 2026.

He noted that beside wanting to represent the Vieille Case Constituency, the key reason for his move into politics was to help Douglas, stating that he would still be glad to be “the disciple to Rosie Douglas" today.

The DLP leader credited the former prime minister Douglas for much of who he is today.

“Even today, as the Prime Minister of this country, Rosie made a huge contribution to Dominica and I owe in great measure gratitude to Rosie for who I am today,” Skerrit stated.

Skerrit also paid his tribute to Mike Douglas for holding the Dominica Labour Party together in its most turbulent period.

“Mike Douglas held on this party in the party's most turbulent period. And bit by bit, we grow back the party to be the most powerful and organized political organization in Dominica,” he said.

Douglas's principles

Dr. Skerrit told the crowd that the party will remain true to Douglas’s principles of lifting up the ordinary man and woman, and stressed on spending on education, health care and housing, along with the regularisation of thousands of people who were squatters on government land.

“I have no doubt that I will continue to remain true to his guiding principles that have founded and then change within the Dominican Labour Party that is lifting up the ordinary man and ordinary woman,” he noted.

“This is why we have spent so much money and time on the things that matter to the people of Dominica. Education. Ensuring that we educate our people. Ensuring that we improve the healthcare system in our country. Ensuring that we provide our citizens with decent housing to maintain their dignity and a sense of pride. And that is why we regularize thousands of Dominicans who were squatters on government land for so many decades,” he added.

International airport

Dr. Skerrit further stated that the Dominica International Airport, which is currently under construction in Wesley constituency is being built without any taxes and without any borrowing from any bank or a foreign country, noting that no later generation will have to repay it.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we're building this airport at no charge to the people of Dominica using our resources.”

He said the airport will help create opportunities and boost the Intercontinental Hotel, Airbnbs across the north, agriculture, agro-processing, fisheries and small businesses.

“This airport will help unlock the potential and the opportunities which have existed in your country for so many decades,” he said.

Dr. Skerrit added, “Do not underestimate the impact of the airport on the Intercontinental Hotel and in many Airbnbs that we have all across the north of Dominica, do not want the impact of the international airport on agriculture and agro processing and fisheries. Do not underestimate the impact of international airport on small businesses in Dominica.”

He claimed that foreigners have been visiting the north, especially near the airport site, looking to buy land.

“There are scores of people non-dom who have been going around the north of Dominica, especially in the vicinity of the international airport, seeking to buy land, to prepare themselves to take advantage of the opportunity that this airport will bring to Dominica and the impact of the Marina on the economic opportunities for Portsmouth,” the DLP leader noted.

Cabrits Marina

On the Cabrits Marina, Skerrit stated that the yachts will berth in Portsmouth rather than anchor offshore, for the first time.

He said yacht crews rent cars, visit the Boiling Lake, eat at restaurants and spend money in the community, noting that this will let Dominica capture a fair share of the global marine industry.

“The yacht now will be berthed at the Marina, and this will allow us to take great more of great advantage of the billions of dollars that marinas build and the marine industry brings into this world,” Dr. Skerrit said.

He also said the former Moroccan hotel in Portsmouth was sold last year and is being redeveloped under new ownership, and that the medical school at Picard is growing and has expansion plans.

“Just last year we sold the Marina, the Moroccan hotel. It's under new ownership. And as you all know, work is ongoing to read, model and redevelop the Moroccan hotel and wait for when its hotel finishes. You will see how classy this hotel is and this will add to the opportunities for us here,” he said.

The DLP leader further stressed that these next four to five years are going to transform Dominica in a way that the DLP has always imagined it would be, noting that he remembers speaking to Douglas about the projects he would like to see and these are the projects the government has invested in.

“Rosie would lament on the projects that you like to see, like the hotels in Portsmouth, the Marina. These are the projects that we have invested in to ensure we create the opportunities for people and this Labour Party,” he noted.

Rebuilding after Maria

Skerrit further noted that the projects are building after Hurricane Maria, which he said destroyed much of the country in under 36 minutes.

He said 226 percent of GDP was affected and about 90 percent of homes were damaged and destroyed, stressing that Dominica has since rebuilt to be more resilient and is "in sight of the finish line" on its major capital projects.

DLP eyes all 21 seats

Dr. Skerrit mentioned that the DLP is aiming to win all 21 seats and singled out Marigot and Salisbury as constituencies where "something is happening,” however, he still did not disclose what.

“Something is happening in Marigot and Salisbury. Ladies and gentlemen, something is happening in those two constituencies and I believe, ladies and gentlemen, that this is the best chance. This is the best chance that Labour has to gain all 21 seats in, in this general election,” Dr. Skerrit said.

The DLP candidates for Cottage, Wesley, Colihaut, Paix Bouche, Marigot and Salisbury constituencies also spoke at the meeting.