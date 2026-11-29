Tobago welcomed the luxury yacht Four Seasons I to Charlotteville on November 24, marking its first visit to the island and the first vessel to dock there during the 2026/2027 cruise season.

Trinidad and Tobago: The luxury yacht Four Season I made its first ever stop in Tobago on November 24, 2026. The island’s Division of Tourism, Antiquities and Creative Industries stated that it was the first vessel to dock in Charlotteville for 2026/2027 cruise season.

"Tobago proudly welcomed Four Seasons I to Charlotteville," the Division said in a Facebook post, calling the occasion "A Historic First for Charlotteville!" It also marked the yacht's first call to the island.

As a part of the visit, Secretary of Tourism, Antiquities and Creative Industries Zorisha Hackett, Assistant Secretary Niketa Percy and Hotel Manager Vladi exchanged plaques to recognise the significant milestone for Tobago’s cruise and yachting sector.

“The occasion was commemorated with a plaque exchange between Secretary of Tourism, Antiquities and Creative Industries, Zorisha Hackett, Assistant Secretary Niketa Percy, and Hotel Manager Vladi, celebrating this significant milestone for Tobago’s cruise and yachting sector,” the Division wrote.

The delegation was then shown around as a part of the tour hosted by Yacht Entertainment Director Amy and the guests got to experience an “exceptional world of luxury.”

Highlights on board include a grand staircase, cigar lounge, signature bars, the Pistachio Restaurant, the Japanese-themed Miuna restaurant, L'Oceana Spa, a fitness centre, a children's centre and the adults-only Horizon Bar.

“During the visit, the delegation was treated to a tour of the luxurious yacht, hosted by Amy, the vessel’s Yacht Entertainment Director. Guests were introduced to an exceptional world of luxury, including specially curated daily menus, immersive experiential offerings, a grand staircase, cigar lounge, signature bars, the Pistachio Restaurant, Miuna Japanese-themed restaurant, L’Oceana Spa, fitness centre, children’s centre, and the adults-only Horizon Bar,” the statement added.

With full-time performers, onboard DJs and the Funnel Suite spanning across decks 11 to 14, the Division noted that the yacht offers "a distinctive blend of elegance, entertainment and world-class hospitality."

Looking ahead, the Division stated that the Four Seasons I stop underlined “the exciting future of the fleet,” with a second ship, which is currently being built and a third is expected by 2030.

Four Seasons I is the first vessel of Four Seasons Yachts, which launched in March 2026. The 207-metre yacht has 95 suites. It is currently in its first Caribbean season, with Charlotteville listed among the Tobago ports on the company's published itineraries.

The Division further stated that the visit symbolised “an exciting step forward in positioning Charlotteville and Tobago as a destination for luxury yachting and exceptional visitor experiences.”

"A memorable first, and the beginning of something extraordinary for Charlotteville," the Division concluded.