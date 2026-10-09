2026-10-09 19:44:44
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Trinidad: Man fatally stabbed after altercation in Enterprise, suspect arrested

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A 36-year-old man was murdered after a dispute with a 40-year-old man on School Street, Enterprise, on the morning of Thursday, October 8, 2026. The deceased has been identified as Joseph Narcise.

The accused has been arrested in relation to the incident and the police are currently investigating the matter. The recent case has raised safety and security concerns among the people within the community.

The family of Narcise had informed the police that the dispute between both the men was longstanding. According to the local reports, Narcise was residing in Enterprise. His 18-year-old younger sister Davina Buchoon, informed that the confrontation between both the men followed months of tension.

Buchoon stated that the conflict allegedly started after Narcise shifted to Enterprise from Arima along with his common-law wife and her five children. She stated that the disagreement escalated when her brother was working for the older man.

According to her version of the statement, the two men later became involved in continuous verbal exchanges with tensions continuing over various months.

Buchoon also argued that the CCTV footage of the incident displayed the 40-year-old man taking out beer bottles from a bag and throwing them at Narcise. She also stated that the accused stabbed her brother amid the confrontation. The details shared by the victim’s family must be treated as allegations and do not establish the facts.

After the incident took place, Narcise was allegedly discovered in his sister’s yard and was struggling to breathe. According to Buchoon the police later took him to a medical facility where he was declared dead. She also expressed belief that her brother succumbed to his injuries while in transit to the health facility.

Police have arrested the 40-year-old accused in connection with the murder of Narcise. The investigation into the matter is underway and further details are expected to be disclosed soon as the police complete their investigation.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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