SVG: Former PM Ralph Gonsalves re-enters courtroom after 25 years to take on teen’s defence

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Former Prime Minister and current leader of the Opposition, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, announced that he will be representing a teenager from his constituency who has been charged with attempt to murder. Dr Gonsalves told the Serious Offenses Court on Monday morning that this appearance is a ‘rare one’ and it marks his first in more than 25 years.

He is a trained lawyer from Colonarie in the North Central Windward constituency and is acting on behalf of a young woman who is accused of inflicting bodily harm on a man from the same community. The male, who was reported to have died, remains on life support at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Talking about the case, he said that he knows the family of the young lady very well and that there is a high potential for grave injustice in this case. He challenged the ‘clarification’ of the prosecution system of the country regarding why he described as the maximalist position in laying certain charges even in the face of some material facts.

According to reports, the prosecution did not object to bail and it was granted to the defendant in the sum of $25,000 with one surety. The former PM who is aided by Ronnie Marks is anticipated to appear in court with the defendant again on April 20, 2026. Ralph Gonsalves confirmed that he has already paid his legal license fees.

He further explained that his involvement in the matter stems not only from his legal background but also from a long standing personal connection with the family. Gonsalves noted that he has known the relatives of the young woman for many years including her great-grandfather and described the case as one where he felt compelled to assist.

The Opposition Leader emphasised that the matter is being handled on a pro bono basis and said that his priority is to ensure that justice is served fairly and carefully. He added that despite dealing with an injury, he made immediate arrangements to travel to Georgetown to address the situation as soon as he was contacted.

Gonsalves further pointed out the discrepancies in the justice system and highlighted the requirement for charges to be laid within a short timeframe saying that in some cases this may lead to individuals being charged before all evidence has been fully reviewed by investigators and prosecutors.

According to him, these types of situations can further result in the laying of more serious charges at the initial stage which might later be adjusted as the case progresses. He stressed that while this is part of the legal framework, it is important for all parties to be mindful of the potential implications for defendants.

The case is expected to continue later this month as legal proceedings move forward.