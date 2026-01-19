SVG: Intruder breaches former PM Ralph Gonsalves’ home, raising security concerns 

Storm Gonsalves discussed the incident during an appearance on Boom FM 106.9 while addressing security arrangements for national leaders.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: A shocking incident occurred at the home of former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, where a mentally unstable man breached the property’s security in Gorse. The former Prime Minister’s son, Storm Gonsalves, recently shared the harrowing experience with a local news outlet.

Last week, Storm Gonsalves appeared on Boom FM 106.9, where he spoke about the incident while discussing the level of security provided to national leaders and political figures.

According to Storm, a man he described as mentally ill somehow gained access to the family’s property after his father, former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, left the residence accompanied by only a single security officer.

The man first approached the front gate before gaining access to the backyard. After wandering around the property for some time, he entered the house while Storm Gonsalves was showering and no one else was present.

After finishing his shower and getting dressed, Storm exited his room and discovered an unknown man already inside the kitchen. He immediately contacted security. Storm then approached the intruder, who was carrying a suitcase and told him that he wanted to “move in with the Prime Minister.”

Gonsalves further told the reporters that the “intruder was mentally challenged man and the situation could have been worse or dangerous but luckily, our large dog was secured at the time, or the situation could have escalated if the dogs attacked him.”

He stated that “This incident shocked everyone in the family and made us believe that our father’s security at the time was very weak or insufficient and as a current leader of opposition, his security is a matter of national interest.”

Storm also used this incident to highlight that “Ralph Gonsalves himself has expressed concerns about his security, citing his possession of sensitive national security information and the potential for external coercion.”

Ralph stated that, “Any responsible nation will always protect its leaders and ensure their protection whether they are currently in power or not.”

This incident has sparked debate about the government's responsibility to ensure the safety of former leaders and the potential implications for national stability.